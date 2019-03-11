Penn Medicine just opened an entire center dedicated to spinal care and back pain

Chronic back pain is one of the most common types of pain people experience. In fact, 84 percent of U.S. adults will experience chronic back pain at some point in their life, rendering it an epidemic level.

To meet the needs of these patients in Philadelphia, and provide more options for innovative, integrated care, Penn Medicine has announced the opening of a new Spine Center at Pennsylvania Hospital. Under one roof, Penn providers will be able to tackle patient visits, surgical and nonsurgical treatments, pain management, and imaging.

RELATED READ: Charity ride at SoulCycle in Rittenhouse to benefit Penn's cancer center

“Penn has the largest team dedicated to spine treatment in the region — a team driven by research and personalized treatment plans for each patient, guiding them from diagnosis through recovery,” said Theresa Larivee, CEO of Pennsylvania Hospital in a press release.

The Spine Center will feature virtual visits, such as post-operative check-up appointments offered by physicians and builds upon Penn’s network of spine and pain care experts, including neurosurgery, orthopedics, neurology, physical medicine, pain management, radiology all at one site.

The Penn Spine Center is at 801 Spruce St., third floor.