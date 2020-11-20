More News:

November 20, 2020

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology

Construction at 3200 Walnut St. expected to begin in 2022

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Architecture
Penn Energy One Source/Behnisch Architekten

The Vagelos Laboratory for Energy Science and Technology is planned at 3200 Walnut St. in West Philadelphia.

The University of Pennsylvania Board of Trustees has approved the design for a $173 million energy research lab in West Philadelphia, creating a home for interdisciplinary work advancing sustainability.

The project, designed by German firm Behnisch Architekten, will be named after Penn alumnus P. Roy Vagelos and his wife, Diana T. Vagelos, who led the way in gifts that totaled more than $70 million to support the initiative.

Situated at 3200 Walnut St., the Vagelos Laboratory for Energy Science and Technology will provide 110,000 square feet in laboratory space across seven floors. It will house the Vagelos Institute for Energy Science and the Vagelos Integrated Program in Energy Research, an undergraduate dual degree program run jointly by Arts & Sciences and Engineering.

Facilities in the planned building will include wet chemistry research labs and optics research labs, as well as collaborative spaces, offices and a landscaped courtyard.

The building's energy efficient design features shading devices on its eastern and western facades, cutting off solar angles to amplify sunlight and reduce glare. The triangular elements on the western facade will preserve views of the Palestra to the south.

Penn Energy CourtyardSource/Behnisch Architekten

Penn Energy MainSource/Behnisch Architekten
"We are so grateful to Roy and Diana for their enduring support of Penn’s groundbreaking research in the area of energy research and sustainable energy solutions," Penn President Amy Gutmann said. "Their tremendous generosity and trust in Penn’s collaborative approach, bringing Penn’s world-renowned physical scientists and engineers together to solve scientific and technological problems related to alternative sources of energy and energy use and storage, is a testament to Penn leadership and innovation in seeking a sustainable future."

Construction on the project is expected to begin in March 2022, with a completion date anticipated in fall 2024.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Architecture West Philadelphia Energy Education University of Pennsylvania Climate Change Colleges Design Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What needs do Sixers have left heading into free agency?
dj-augustin_112020_usat

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_4_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022027.jpg

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved