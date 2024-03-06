More News:

March 06, 2024

PennDOT, PA Turnpike Commission implement work zone speed cameras

Pennsylvania State Police began enforcing the program, which tickets drivers going at least 11 miles over the speed limit.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation PennDOT
PennDOT work camera .jpeg Courtesy/PennDOT

Starting this week, cameras will catch drivers and fine them up to $150 per violation for speeding in active work zones.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania drivers will officially get ticketed for speeding in construction zones as state entities began enforcing the Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program.

The safety camera program uses electric speed timing devices to detect and record drivers going more than 11 miles over the speed limit in a work zone. A five-year pilot of the program had been in place before Governor Josh Shapiro made it permanent by signing H.B. 1284 into law in December. 

Yesterday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania State Police announced that they began formally enforcing the program. 

According to PennDOT, the systems are only in use in active work zones, and new high-visibility signs will inform drivers when the cameras are present. Vehicle owners will get a warning letter in the mail for their first violation, a $75 fine for the second offense and $150 fine for third and subsequent incidents. No points will be added to licenses for these violations. 

"Speed safety cameras are important tools for discouraging drivers from exceeding posted speeds," said PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey in a statement. "Paying attention and reducing speed are critical as drivers approach a work zone where workers are inches from live traffic. The goal of this program is to build awareness and most importantly, to change unsafe driving behaviors."

In 2022, there were 1,293 crashes in work zones and 14 workers were killed in work zone crashes in the state. In 42% of work zone crashes, workers were injured or killed. During the five-year pilot program, PennDOT said work zone speeding over 11 mph was reduced by 47% and work zone crashes were reduced up to 50% if a speed enforcement vehicle was at the work site.

The legislation, which became effective on Feb. 15, altered the pilot program's parameters slightly. Most significantly, it added a 15-day warning period for drivers. If a driver speeds through a work zone and is caught by the safety cameras, they won't receive a second offense notice until 15 days after the mail date of their first offense. The hope is that drivers can become aware of the program and adjust their driving behaviors. However, after those 15 days, they can receive multiple consecutive violations, even on the same day. 

Drivers will have a clean slate with no violations under the new program even if they were caught during the pilot. 

"The Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program is about making work zones safer for both workers and motorists by reducing speeds and changing driver behavior,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "Data from the pilot program shows it was successful, and we’re pleased that it’s now a permanent program in Pennsylvania."

With HB 1284, the legislation that made the work zone camera program permanent, officials could expand speed camera technology to more non-work-zone Philly streets. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation PennDOT Pennsylavnia Josh Shapiro Turnpike Driving

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police apprehend suspect wanted in fatal shootings at Fairmount Park
Fairmount Park Suspect

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Fitness

Your heart changes in size and shape with exercise – this can lead to health problems for some athletes and gym rats
Athletic Heart Running

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts' new South Philly shop looks to be its biggest yet – by a lot
Federal Donuts Wolf Street

Flyers

Tyson Foerster finds goal-scoring touch right when the Flyers need it most
Tyson-Foerster-Goal-Celebration-Flyers-Lightning-NHL-2.28.24.jpg

Performances

Broadway musical 'Frozen' makes Philadelphia debut this month
frozen broadway musical philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved