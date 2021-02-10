Police fatally shoot man wielding sword in Pennsburg, authorities say

A man who was allegedly wielding a sword in Pennsburg on Tuesday night was fatally shot by police, prompting an investigation by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Upper Perkiomen police responded to the area of East 8th Street and Long Alley around 7:40 p.m. after a family member informed authorities that a man had left home with a samurai-type sword.

When officers encountered the man, authorities say he threatened one of them with the sword and refused to drop the weapon when commanded.

The officer opened fire on the man when he allegedly charged at police with the sword.

Officers attempted to immediately render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene after EMS arrived.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Trey Batholomew of Valley Court in Pennsburg.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said the case will be reviewed as a matter of protocol. Detectives were at the scene on Tuesday night.

It's unclear why the man was armed with a sword and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.