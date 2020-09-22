Three Philly companies make list of 100 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania

An annual ranking of Pennsylvania's best places to work has identified three companies in Philadelphia that made the cut in 2020.

The list was determined through a collaboration between the non-profit Team Pennsylvania, the Central Penn Business Journal and the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Businesses were grouped and assessed based on their size, which resulted in the selection of 43 small businesses, 30 medium-sized businesses and 27 large-sized companies.

The application process began in March 2020, with surveys provided to both employers and employees. Winners were chosen based on the highest combined scores from the surveys.

Key factors in the selection included a company’s workforce policies, practices, philosophies, systems, demographics and employee satisfaction.

More than one-third of the companies that made the list are based in central Pennsylvania, but Philadelphia managed to get three selections.

The Graham company is a medium-sized insurance brokerage and consultancy firm. Founded in 1960, the company focuses on property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, personal lines and surety, among other specialties.

"When it comes to our hiring practices, we handpick and intensely vet the brightest people from a wide range of industries," the company says on its website. "We hire individuals who know our clients’ businesses inside and out, because there is no better way to insure a client for particular risks than to pair them with an industry specialist."

McCormick Taylor is a full-service civil engineering firm that provides services in construction, creative design, environmental solutions, planning and communications, and program management.

The company's work has supported state departments of transportation, metropolitan planning organizations, turnpike authorities, counties, municipalities and energy companies, among others of varying sizes.

"We have an employee-centric company culture — one that values heart, personal development, and teamwork," says the company's website. "We support our employees and strive to foster an enjoyable, inspiring workplace where everyone counts, everyone has a voice, and everyone has access to company ownership. McCormick Taylor is a place where employees feel valued, respected, and comfortable."

Founded in Philadelphia in 1960 as a seven-person firm, Urban Engineers has grown to more than 450 employees across 15 regional offices in the United States. The company specializes in multidisciplinary planning, design, environmental and construction support services.

In Philadelphia, Urban Engineers recently played a key role in bringing about the Rail Park, a $10.8 million project that transformed the former Reading Railroad Viaduct into an elevated park with walking paths, landscaping, lighting, swinging benches and expansive city views. The company's fingerprints are on many of the Philadelphia area's most iconic sites, infrastructure and destinations.

"We are a diverse team that believes inclusion, acceptance, understanding, and respect for diverse cultures and backgrounds leads to fresh ideas as well as personal and professional growth," the company's website says.

The selection process used to create the 2020 list was adapted to model the formula used in Forbes' annual list of the best places to work in the United States.

“While our format has changed, the innovation and dedication of these companies in creating outstanding workplaces continue to inspire us as we celebrate the 100 best companies in Pennsylvania in partnership with Central Penn Business Journal and the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development,” said Ryan C. Unger, president and CEO at Team Pennsylvania.

A ranked list of winners will be announced via a virtual presentation platform on Thursday, Dec. 3.