Boston Market targeting Philly area as part of U.S. expansion

Months after a Bucks County investment group acquired fast-casual chain Boston Market, plans are afoot for a significant U.S. expansion, including at least five new restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

The chain was acquired in April by Engage Brands, a Newtown Township company that operates under the Rohan Group of Properties umbrella. The chain had been struggling and reduced its locations from 430 at the end of 2018 to just 320 currently.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Business Journal, Boston Market President Randy Miller said the company now plans to increase its nationwide footprint by about 50%, thanks to new capital and improving sales figures.

New locations planned in the Philadelphia area include:

• 6242 Stenton Ave. in Philadelphia • 1111 E. Philadelphia Ave. in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County • 4442 Pennell Road in Aston, Delaware County • 2920 Penn Ave. in West Lawn, Berks County • 66 South 3rd St. in Oxford, Chester County

Miller said other markets seen as areas for growth include New York, Boston, Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas and Houston.

When Engage Brands took over the chain in April, Boston Market's then-CEO Eric Wyatt said the company planned to focus on improving guest experience and menu development. The chain has seen a rise in takeout and drive-thru business during the pandemic. About 60 restaurants closed temporarily during over the past few months in response to COVID-19.

The five new Philly area locations are slated to open this fall.