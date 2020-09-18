More News:

September 18, 2020

Boston Market targeting Philly area as part of U.S. expansion

Chain was bought by Bucks County-based Engage Brands in April

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Restaurants
Boston Market Expansion Google/Street View

Fast-casual chain Boston Market is planning an expansion of locations across the United States. Five new restaurants will arrive in the Philadelphia area this fall.

Months after a Bucks County investment group acquired fast-casual chain Boston Market, plans are afoot for a significant U.S. expansion, including at least five new restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

The chain was acquired in April by Engage Brands, a Newtown Township company that operates under the Rohan Group of Properties umbrella. The chain had been struggling and reduced its locations from 430 at the end of 2018 to just 320 currently.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Business Journal, Boston Market President Randy Miller said the company now plans to increase its nationwide footprint by about 50%, thanks to new capital and improving sales figures.

New locations planned in the Philadelphia area include:

• 6242 Stenton Ave. in Philadelphia

• 1111 E. Philadelphia Ave. in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County

• 4442 Pennell Road in Aston, Delaware County

• 2920 Penn Ave. in West Lawn, Berks County

• 66 South 3rd St. in Oxford, Chester County

Miller said other markets seen as areas for growth include New York, Boston, Chicago, Baltimore, Dallas and Houston.

When Engage Brands took over the chain in April, Boston Market's then-CEO Eric Wyatt said the company planned to focus on improving guest experience and menu development. The chain has seen a rise in takeout and drive-thru business during the pandemic. About 60 restaurants closed temporarily during over the past few months in response to COVID-19.

The five new Philly area locations are slated to open this fall.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Restaurants Philadelphia Fast Food

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst Eagles losses of the Doug Pederson era
091820DougPederson

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Sixers

Sixers must deal with front office mess before hiring next head coach
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Restaurants

Three Philadelphia restaurants featured in '101 Best Pizzas in America' list
pizzeria beddia daily meal.jpg

Tours

Eastern State Penitentiary offering nighttime tours this fall
Eastern State Night Tours

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved