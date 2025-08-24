Proposed Pennsylvania law would ease concealed carry permit application process

Gun owners who want a license to carry a concealed firearm in Pennsylvania would be able to apply at the nearest county sheriff's office, regardless of whether they live in that county, under legislation proposed in the state House.

To legally carry a concealed gun outside of a home or fixed place of business, owners must have a valid license issued by the sheriff of the county where they live.

Rep. Zachary Mako, R-Northampton, said last week he plans to introduce legislation that would make obtaining a concealed carry permit easier for people who live in rural areas where the distance to a neighboring county seat may be less than their own. He said he is proposing the change in response to concerns from a constituent in his Lehigh Valley district.

'The constituent resides three miles away from the Carbon County line in Northampton County. However, to apply for a conceal carry permit, he would need to travel to his county's sheriff office in Easton, which would be twice the distance,' Mako said in a memo seeking cosponsors for the proposed bill.

Nearly 1.7 million people in the commonwealth hold licenses to concealed carry, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The number of applications has trended higher over the last decade, according to data reported to the state police by county sheriffs.

The number of concealed carry permits has increased from 237,344 in 2015 to a peak of 384,522 in 2021, according to the state police.

People older than 21 may apply for a license to carry a concealed firearm on their body or in a vehicle. The process requires applicants to pay a fee and pass a criminal background check. Issuing agencies may take up to 45 days to complete the process.

'This is a frustrating procedure that many Pennsylvanians face on a daily basis, and it is an unnecessary burden. With my proposed legislation, it would eliminate the inconvenience so that Pennsylvanians, much like my constituent, can apply at a sheriff's office much closer to their primary residence,' Mako said.

The permits are good for five years. Carrying a concealed firearm without a valid permit is a first-degree misdemeanor if the offender is otherwise eligible for a license. Such an offense carries a fine up to $10,000 and a maximum of five years in prison.

Carrying a concealed gun without a license during the commission of another crime becomes a third-degree felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. It's also a felony if the offender is ineligible for a permit.

Lawmakers have proposed other reforms to Pennsylvania's concealed firearms rules recently. Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence) earlier this year proposed legislation that would eliminate the requirement to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm throughout the commonwealth.

'This principle acknowledges that Pennsylvanians have a fundamental constitutional right to keep and bear arms … and that no License to Carry a Firearm (LTCF) is currently required for law-abiding citizens to openly carry a firearm throughout Pennsylvania,' Bernstine said in a cosponsor memo.

Bernstine's bill would allow people the ability to optionally obtain a license to carry, so they could also carry a concealed firearm in other states where Pennsylvania permits are recognized. The commonwealth has concealed carry reciprocity agreements with 30 states, including Ohio and West Virginia. The latest was signed in June with Virginia.

The legislation was referred to the House Judiciary Committee in February but has not been considered.

