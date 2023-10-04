New Pa. license plate features state amphibian, the eastern hellbender

Pennsylvania drivers who want to support wildlife conservation can do so in style with a new license plate honoring the eastern hellbender, the large salamander species that became the state amphibian in 2019.

The new plate was unveiled this week by officials with PennDOT, the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. It's one of 14 special fund registration plates for which motorists can pay extra to support a variety of causes in Pennsylvania — in this case, the Wild Resource Conservation Fund.

To get the eastern hellbender plate — or any special fund plate — motorists must fill out PennDOT's form MV-911. The full fee for the eastern hellbender plate is $41, of which $15 goes to the WRCF.

The eastern hellbender is the largest salamander in North America, growing as long as 2 1/2 feet and up to 5 pounds. The origin of its name is a matter of legend. Some believe that early U.S. settlers thought they looked like underworld creatures that were hell-bent on returning to Earth. They've also picked up a number of other nicknames like Allegheny alligator, snot otter, water dog, lasagna sides, devil dog, mud devil, mud cat and walking catfish.

Found in fast-flowing, clean waters, the aquatic species tends to dwell under rocks and in river bottoms. Their populations have declined in recent decades due to lower water quality, susceptibility to chemical contamination and soil erosion filling in rocky areas where they prefer to live.

“While many of these animals are so rare that most Pennsylvanians may never see one in the wild, this license plate is a visible reminder that all species are valuable parts of Pennsylvania ecosystems and are worth protecting," said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. "The eastern hellbender is also a relevant and charismatic barometer of local water quality.”

The WRCF identifies research needs and provides grants for programs supporting native wildlife and plant species in Pennsylvania. Since its creation in 1982, it has played an important role in reintroducing river otters into Pennsylvania water systems. The otter also has a special fund license plate.



In the early 1990s, Pennsylvania introduced several popular special fund plates that have since been retired, including the saw-whet owl plate. A popular plate that's still available is the "Preserve Our Heritage" design, which features a train and supports the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The eastern hellbender became the state amphibian after students and environmental groups spurred a legislative campaign led by state Sen. Gene Yaw, a Republican from Williamsport. Yaw and other advocates for the eastern hellbender's elevated status argued that the salamander exemplifies what is good about the state's waterways.

“It serves as a meaningful symbol of Pennsylvania’s clean water and biological diversity and is worthy of this important designation," Yaw said in response to the unveiling of the new license plate.