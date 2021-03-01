More Health:

March 01, 2021

Financial incentives improve hospital care for patients with opioid addictions, Penn study finds

A voluntary Pennsylvania program provided the 'momentum' many hospitals needed to adopt changes, researchers found

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Addiction
Hospitals Opioid Treatment Paul Brennan/Pixabay

Pennsylvania's Opioid Hospital Quality Improvement Program provided hospitals with financial incentives to better connect patients with opioid-related illnesses to long-term treatment.

A Pennsylvania program that provides hospitals a financial incentive to better connect patients with opioid addictions to substance abuse treatment produced rapid improvements, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Pennsylvania. 

In response to the growing opioid epidemic, the state created the Opioid Hospital Quality Improvement Program in 2019 to boost the rate of Medicaid patients who receive follow-up care within seven days of an emergency department visit for an opioid-related illness. 

The thought behind the program was that emergency departments offered a unique opportunity to connect people with opioid use disorder to treatment. People who have overdosed are at higher risk of future overdose and death. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 65% of drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania in 2018 involved opioids

Hospitals that opted into the voluntary program received financial compensation if they met four distinct treatment pathways: initiation of buprenorphine treatment during the emergency department visit, a warm handoff to outpatient treatment, a referral to treatment for pregnant patients and inpatient initiation of methadone or buprenorphine treatment.

Hospitals that only participated in some of the pathways received lesser payments.

Penn Medicine researchers conducted interviews with the leaders of 20 Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems. They found many hospitals were on the verge of adopting such changes, but the financial incentives gave them the push to prioritize access to opioid treatment. 

"Policy makers have recognized that strengthening the linkage from the ED to treatment is an opportunity to combat the opioid epidemic," said senior author Dr. Zachary Meisel, director of the Center for Emergency Care Policy and Research at Penn. "Offering financial incentives provides momentum for efforts to improve treatment access for opioid use disorder."

The interviews also revealed that small hospitals couldn't justify the investment the improvements would require. Many hospitals did not initiate buprenorphine treatment despite it being found to improve patients' health outcomes and retention in treatment. Hospital leaders said the change was too difficult and time-consuming to implement. 

"Future work is needed to determine the effectiveness in improving patient outcomes not only for this initiative in Pennsylvania, but also for emerging treatment methods and payment innovations in the care of patients with opioid use disorder," said Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, director of the Division of Medical Toxicology and Addiction Medical Initiatives at Penn.

The researchers' findings were published in the journal Psychiatric Services.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Addiction Philadelphia Hospitals Research Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: Ohio State QB Justin Fields
030121JustinFields

Health News

Delco company says its UVC device can kill the coronavirus within seconds
UVC Device The Hurricane

TV

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler slam HFPA's lack of diversity, nominations during Golden Globes opening monologue
Golden Globe Awards

Opinion

John McMullen: Forget drafting a QB — Eagles need to address the WR spot first
Smith-Waddle_030121_usat

Business

Two Philly Black-owned businesses selected for Sixers' program supporting local minority establishments
76ers Buy Black program

Food & Drink

International Women's Day dinner features dishes from women-led restaurants
Dinner by women-led restaurants Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved