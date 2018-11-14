More News:

November 14, 2018

Pennsylvania’s infrastructure gets a C- grade, just like it did four years ago

Keystone State isn't making any headway against its aging systems and structures

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Infrastructure Reports
Carroll - Water Main Break Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A worker from the Philadelphia Water Department works on Sansom Street in Center City following a huge water main break.

Pennsylvania received a C- grade for its infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers on Wednesday, the same grade it received in 2014.

Of the 18 individual grades the report hands out for specific categories, only three — hazardous waste, parks and recreation, and freight rail — received grades of B- or better. Not one of the 18 categories received an A.

Since a C- is still technically a passing grade (although some parents out there might disagree), there were a few positives from the report card.

The construction of two new levee systems as a result of increased funding bumped the state’s levees grade up to a C; advancement of more than 2,500 transportation projects saw the Pennsylvania's roads grade jump (kind of) to a D+ grade; and the replacement of more than 550 bridges in poor condition showed “great effort” towards addressing the state’s numerous bridges in disrepair.

But then we have the bad news, including 11 of the 18 categories where Pennsylvania remained stagnant during the past four years.  

The report said Pennsylvania has earned the ignominious title of “the state with the most combined sewer overflows." The state also saw a surprisingly high, 40-percent increase in water main breaks, and severe deterioration of inland waterways.

The state's overall grade of C-, the report said, indicates that "Pennsylvania has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, and improvements continue to be needed.”

Perhaps the next Infrastructure Week can help the Keystone State start to raise the bar.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Infrastructure Reports Pennsylvania Bridges Philadelphia Safety Flooding Roads

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.