These are the safest — and least-safe — hospitals in the Philadelphia area

The fall 2018 edition of the Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety survey was released Thursday, and with it comes a biannual assessment of the safety and cleanliness of more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Leapfrog is a non-profit organization, founded more than a decade ago, which advocates for public access to quality and safety data from all U.S. hospitals. It uses 28 different criteria for its safety grading system.

Twenty of the 61 Philadelphia-area hospitals (32.8 percent) Leapfrog surveyed received “A” grades, 15 (24.6 percent) received “B” grades, 24 (39.3 percent) received “C” grades, and two (3.3 percent) received “D” grades.

The two hospitals to receive the “D” grades are the Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, and the Einstein Medical Center on Old York Road in Philadelphia.

Here’s a look at the 20 Philadelphia-area hospitals to receive “A” grades:

• Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - Methodist Hospital Campus

• Mercy Philadelphia Hospital

• Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center

• Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

• Roxborough Memorial Hospital

• Inspira Medical Center Woodbury

• Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

• Jeanes Hospital

• Bryn Mawr Hospital

• Abington Memorial Hospital

• Jefferson Stratford Hospital

• Virtua Marlton Hospital

• Virtua Voorhees Hospital

• Abington Health Lansdale Hospital

• Doylestown Hospital

• Inspira Medical Center Elmer

• Grand View Health

• Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell

• Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton

• University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro

You can find the full Philadelphia-area list here.

Nationwide, Leapfrog says 32 percent of hospitals earned an “A” grade, 24 percent earned a “B” grade, 37 percent earned a “C” grade, 6 percent a “D” grade, and under 1 percent earned an “F” grade.

East Orange Hospital in East Orange, New Jersey, is one of the few hospitals to receive an “F” grade from Leapfrog.

Its grades use data from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Agency for Healthcare Research Quality; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; American Hospital Association; Health Information Technology Supplement; and Leapfrog’s own survey.

The Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed and is updated every six months, once in the fall and once in the spring.

