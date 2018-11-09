More News:

November 09, 2018

Pennsylvania man allegedly took upskirt photos of women at King of Prussia Mall

Police say their investigation of Eric Milus, 57, phone revealed images taken at 31 locations across multiple states

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Berks County upskirt photos Contributed image/Berks County District Attorney's Office

Eric Milus surrendered to the Berks County Detectives on Nov. 9.

A Pennsylvania man allegedly took upskirt photos of dozens of women across multiple states – including at the King of Prussia Mall – according to Berks County investigators.

Eric Milus, 57, allegedly was caught trying to take one such photo of a woman at a Lowe’s hardware store in his hometown of Sinking Spring in June, the Berks County District Attorney’s office said. When another shopper confronted him, police said he tried to leave the store but was held in the area by bystanders until Spring Township officers arrived. He allegedly admitted to taking the photos and surrendered his iPhone, authorities said.

In August, the investigation was referred to Berks County detectives. An examination of Milus’s phone revealed at least 31 different locations where Milus allegedly had taken upskirt photos of women without their knowledge or consent. Three of the women have been identified as Berks County residents, the DA’s office said, including one who is a 15-year-old girl.

Detectives also believe he took photos of women in Lancaster County, Montgomery County, Chester County, New Jersey, and Texas.

The detective’s office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Milus on Thursday; Milus turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the prosecution of all the offenses that allegedly have occurred within Pennsylvania.

The DA’s office has also posted a list on its Facebook page with clothing descriptions, dates, and locations of the unidentified women. Detectives are asking women who believe they may have been photographed by Milus to contact the Berks County Detective’s Office.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Assaults Pennsylvania Crime Philadelphia Berks County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 10
110918_Dak-Sack_usat

Sixers

The first thing Michael Jordan ever said to Allen Iverson: ‘What’s up, you little b****?’
Allen Iverson Celebrity Basketball Game

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Where will Sleevie Wonder (a.k.a. Sam Bradford) end up in 2019?
092418SamBradford

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.