Pennsylvania hits record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in one day

Pennsylvania recently reported its highest day of daily positive COVID-19 cases than any day of the pandemic thus far.

On Thursday, the highest number of new cases in a single day were reported in the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

The Pennsylvania DOH said at midnight on Friday that 2,219 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday alone, bringing the statewide total of cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 191,000, with 8,625 total reported deaths. Case counts have been steadily climbing since the start of the month in Pennsylvania. Officials reported Wednesday there had been at least 14 straight days of 1,000 or more cases reported per day. Pennsylvania also recently qualified for the COVID-19 quarantine travel advisory lists of the neighboring states of New York and New Jersey due to its high case counts.



The new daily record comes amid surging case counts state and nationwide. It coincides with the U.S.'s new record for daily COVID-19 case counts which was also reported Thursday. There were 77,640 new cases reported in a single day, bringing the national total to 8.4 million positive results since testing began. In Philadelphia, officials are also noticing a "fall surge" of rising cases. Health Commissioner Tom Farley said during a press briefing Tuesday that weekly case counts were the highest they'd been since mid-May . For the week ending Oct. 10, Philly averaged 189 daily reported cases. There have been 41,972 total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in Philadephia, and 1,853 reported deaths. On Friday alone, there were at least 397 new positive test results, the Philadelphia Public Health Department said.

Philadelphia held a ceremony at Independence Mall on Friday to honor the more than 8,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania thus far. There 860 white chairs placed on the lawn to each represent 10 people who died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

