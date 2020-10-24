Pennsylvania hits record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in one day

October 24, 2020
Pennsylvania recently reported its highest day of daily positive COVID-19 cases than any day of the pandemic thus far.
On Thursday, the highest number of new cases in a single day were reported in the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.
Case counts have been steadily climbing since the start of the month in Pennsylvania. Officials reported Wednesday there had been at least 14 straight days of 1,000 or more cases reported per day. Pennsylvania also recently qualified for the COVID-19 quarantine travel advisory lists of the neighboring states of New York and New Jersey due to its high case counts.
• 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19
• 190,579 total cases statewide
• 8,625 deaths statewide
• 2,200,868 patients tested negative to date
The new daily record comes amid surging case counts state and nationwide. It coincides with the U.S.'s new record for daily COVID-19 case counts which was also reported Thursday.
There were 77,640 new cases reported in a single day, bringing the national total to 8.4 million positive results since testing began.
There have been 41,972 total positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in Philadephia, and 1,853 reported deaths. On Friday alone, there were at least 397 new positive test results, the Philadelphia Public Health Department said.
397 new cases
41,564 total cases
14 new probable cases from rapid tests
1 new death
1,853 total deaths
The chairs remained empty while loved ones visited the memorial while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“There is a face, there is a soul to these numbers,” she said.
