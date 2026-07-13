Gov. Shapiro signs $50.8 billion compromise budget, despite some opposition in both parties

Legislative leaders from both sides of the aisle described the package of bills that comprises the budget as a product of compromise, with Democrats and Republicans acknowledging concessions. The theme was driven home as three separate senators quoted the Rolling Stones' song "You Can't Always Get What You Want" in floor speeches.

"There are things that I think we all can recognize as being very positive, but I'm also sure that there's things in here that some of us would prefer not be in it, and that would be coming from both sides of the aisle," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Scott Martin (R-Lancaster), who played a key role in negotiations.

House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) said she's proud to have steered a bipartisan budget with no tax increase that makes substantial investments in schools, public safety, health care and affordable housing.

In addition to the third installment of $565 million to fund public schools more equitably, the budget would strengthen school safety, expand career and technical education and provide free breakfast to students across the state, McClinton noted.

"At a time when federal actions have made life more difficult through deep program cuts and policies that have driven up costs, in Pennsylvania we continue to deliver for every family, senior, and child," she said.

There were also defectors in both parties. Progressive Sens. Katie Muth (D-Montgomery) and Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia) voted against the general appropriations bill. Both acknowledged positive aspects of the proposal, but said it failed to address important policy questions like how Pennsylvania will bring in new revenue, or address issues like public transportation and affordable housing.

"I want to recognize that there is major progress that is made in this budget," said Saval. "At the same time, I still feel that this budget marks time when we should be devoting ourselves to the full spectrum of issues that our constituents are suffering from at this moment."

Muth criticized the compromise for failing to address the state's structural deficit, and pushed for a digital advertising tax on some of the nation's largest companies alongside a skill games tax.

"If we had pursued proposals in this chamber, we would have more to work with," she said. "And we would not have to pass another mostly flat-funded and cost-to-carry budget."

None of the four Republican Senators who voted against the general appropriations bill, Sens. Doug Mastriano (R-Franklin), Dawn Keefer (R-York) and Scott Hutchinson (R-Venango) and Jarrett Coleman (R-Lehigh) spoke on the measure.

In the House, Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford) called the spending plan "very terribly irresponsible" and warned that its relatively low price tag obscures looming debts by deferring some payments to later years.

Though the current measure doesn't dip into the nearly $8 billion rainy day fund, he worried that the state was simply "postponing spending" into a future budget.

"We are going to spend the rainy day fund, whether we spend it this year or … (if) we spend it in a couple years from now," continued Roae. "There is going to be a tax increase if this budget bill becomes law."

He was one of 35 Republican House members to vote against the general appropriations bill. The measure was supported by every Democrat in the chamber.

Energy compromise

Energy affordability and hyperscale data center development have been at the forefront of policymaking debate this session, driven by double digit jumps in electricity bills and dozens of data center proposals across the state.

Lawmakers proposed multiple versions of bills that would give local government officials time to update land use ordinances by giving them the option of pausing new applications to build data centers. None have been approved by both chambers so far.

Also left on the table in the Senate was Shapiro's plan to incentivize data center builders to meet benchmarks for energy procurement, community engagement, workforce development and environmental protection.

While the bill passed the House with strong bipartisan support, it did not receive consideration in the Senate.

The budget does incorporate a handful of measures that aim to improve transparency of the commonwealth's electricity market and accountability for big tech companies with data centers in the state..

Some energy experts have claimed speculative plans for data centers are responsible for rising costs. Lawmakers responded by passing legislation that requires PJM Interconnection to share its forecasting information with state regulators. That language was added to the state's fiscal code, which amounts to instructions for state agencies to carry out their duties.

The code also includes legislation that requires data centers that use more than 10 megawatts of electricity to report their power and water consumption to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

It also has language requiring electric utilities to assess whether "advanced transmission technologies" could be deployed to maximize the capacity of existing power lines before receiving approval to build new ones.

With data center developers looking to Pennsylvania's abundant natural gas supply to power their facilities, the code bill also includes language that updates the regulatory framework for natural gas drilling.