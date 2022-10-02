Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer dies at 74

Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced the sudden passing of Chief Justice Max Baer at 74 years old, just months before he was set to retire.

Baer died at his home near Pittsburgh overnight Friday, but a cause of death was not immediately available. The Court confirmed that Justice Debra Todd, the justice of longest continuous service on the Court, would become the new Chief Justice of Pennsylvania.

"This is a tremendous loss for the Court and all of Pennsylvania," Todd said in a statement. “Pennsylvania has lost a jurist who served the Court and the citizens of the Commonwealth with distinction. Chief Justice Baer was an influential and intellectual jurist whose unwavering focus was on administering fair and balanced justice. He was a tireless champion for children, devoted to protecting and providing for our youngest and most vulnerable citizens."

Todd is the first woman to lead the state's highest court.

Baer grew up in Dormont, Allegheny County, and graduated from University of Pittsburgh in 1971. He attended law school at Duquesne, where he graduated in 1975 and was set to receive the school's Distinguished Alumnus Award on Oct. 14.

