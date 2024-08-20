More Culture:

Liquor lottery offers Pa. residents a chance to buy 1 of 1,252 bottles of rare whiskey, including a $7,500 bourbon

Winners will get the right to purchase one of nine products. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Whiskey lovers in Pennsylvania have a chance to get their hands on some rare bottles, including a $7,500 bourbon from Kentucky's Buffalo Trace Distillery. 

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding eight limited-release lotteries that include 1,252 bottles of rare whiskey that winners get the right to buy directly from Fine Wine & Good Spirits, state liquor officials said. The lotteries are open to individuals and license holders like restaurants and bars, depending on the products.

Among the items up for grabs are 14 bottles of 90-proof Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, a whiskey from Buffalo Trace that sometimes sells for several thousand dollars more the $7,499.99 price that will be paid by lottery winners. 

Pennsylvania residents and licensees of legal drinking age have until 5 p.m. Friday to enter. Lottery participants may opt in to one, several or all of the drawings, but winners will have their names removed from all subsequent lotteries.

The PLCB will notify all winning and non-winning entries by email in the following weeks to purchase bottles from the drawings.

Those interested in entering the lotteries must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Participants will need to provide a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration.

Resale of any products won in the lotteries is prohibited. Violations will result in disqualification from future lotteries, PLCB officials said.

The nine products available in the eight lotteries are shown below: 

Lottery 1

Blanton's Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers.

Blanton's Gold Straight Bourbon, $119.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 2

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $2,999.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees.

Lottery 3

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection 5x375 mL, $999.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 4

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $2,199.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 5

Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, $7,499.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 6

Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey, $249.99 each – 19 bottles for individual consumers, 6 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 7

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2023, $169.99 each – 67 bottles for individual consumers, 22 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 8

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $54.99 each – 729 bottles for individual consumers, 243 bottles for licensees.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by a computer program, PLCB officials said.

Michael Tanenbaum
