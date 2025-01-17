Philly's Women's March drew 50,000 in 2017. A much smaller protest is planned ahead of Trump's second inauguration.

After Donald Trump's first inauguration, an estimated 50,000 protesters walked down Benjamin Franklin Parkway with signs and pink pussyhats for the Women's March. Eight years later, organizers have rebranded the demonstration the People's March and only about 1,200 people have signed up to attend Saturday — two days before Trump's second inauguration.

The momentum of the movement that brought millions of protesters together worldwide in 2017 has dissipated, but organizers are hopeful this weekend will be the beginning of a resurgence.

"I think people got complacent, myself included, which is not OK," said Cassidy Harkins, the organizer of Philly's march. "But it happens, and people get tired, and fortunately, some other people picked up the slack. But I think it's our turn now to keep the momentum going and make sure that we are having our voices heard and continue to not get back in that complacent place."

Ahead of Trump's second term, the president's opponents have expressed concerns about the future for immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights, access to abortion and birth control, and more. When the Women's March started in 2017, the organization was taking a stand against Trump's language during his campaign which it viewed as misogynistic and his proposed policies on reproductive rights. This year, the event was renamed across the country to include other marginalized groups.

Saturday's event begins at 10 a.m. with a rally on the City Hall North Apron. At 11:30 a.m., protesters will march on JFK Boulevard before a second rally on the steps of the Art Museum from 1-3 p.m. City Council members Kendra Brooks and Jamie Gauthier, state representatives Tarik Khan and Malcolm Kenyatta, and leaders from Planned Parenthood and the Philly Socialist Alternative will speak during the event, and the Voices Rising Philly choir will perform.

Harkins got involved in the Women's March group in December after she decided to forego events in D.C. for a local one, only to realize there was no Philly organizer. In a matter of weeks, she pulled together more than 1,200 RSVPs, and she's hopeful for even more attendees — although Saturday's rainy forecast could be a deterrent.

Even if there's a small turnout, she said she's going to plan another march next year, when she'll have more time to organize it.

"People are frustrated," Harkins said. "I think people are looking for outlets, looking for community. The People's March is a good place to get that started because our biggest call to action from this event is really ... to keep the momentum going."

On Saturday, the following streets will be closed on a rolling basis from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• Eakins Oval from Spring Garden Street to MLK Drive

• Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Kelly Drive outbound from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue

• Kelly Drive inbound from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

SEPTA buses along those routes will be detouring until the event's conclusion. Museums and cultural institutions along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will still be operating with normal hours.