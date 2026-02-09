To find homes for some of PSPCA's oldest pets, Ensemble Arts is offering free tickets to 'Beauty and the Beast'

In honor of "Beauty and the Beast" returning to the Academy of Music, eight pets at the Pennsylvania SPCA are getting a chance at a second act.

Ensemble Arts Philly has teamed up with the PSPCA for a "TAIL As Old As Time" promotion, a play on the musical's titular song, to find permanent homes for five dogs and three cats. Adoption fees for the pets, which they shelter says are among its oldest and most overlooked, will be waived during show's run from Feb. 11-22.

MORE: King of Prussia Mall display offers glimpse of Philadelphia Flower Show

Adopters also will receive a pair of tickets to the show, which is part of Ensemble Arts' annual Family Discovery Series.

The eight pets were chosen by PSPCA staff and matched with characters from the musical. The 11-year-old dog Sky, who has a curious and smart personality, reminded the staffers of the musical's heroine, Belle.

Other animals include London Paris, a 15-year-old, "graceful and independent" cat that takes after the alluring Babette, and Simba, a "deeply loving," 7-year-old dog that embodies the Beast.

"These animals are staff and volunteer favorites who have truly shown us their unique personalities during their time with us," PSPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said. "Some have been waiting for extended periods and they all deserve this extra attention to help them find their forever families. Each one is truly special."

Ensemble Arts reached out to the PSPCA to request a partnership geared toward the shelter's senior dogs and cats, which Kocher called a “breath of fresh air."

"So often we find adopters in search of puppies or kittens, but adopting a senior animal is truly a privilege," she said. "They have so much love to give and their family gets to usher them through such an important time — their last chapters. Perhaps the best part is we know exactly who they are. There will be no surprises when they finally go home — just a wonderful companion ready to settle in and be loved."

For the performing arts group, the collaboration embodies the themes of tolerance and "seeing beauty beyond first impressions," said Frances Egler, vice president of programming and presentations with Ensemble Arts Philly.

"The timing felt especially right," Egler said. "The story's themes of compassion, transformation and love align naturally with the idea that pets are more than animals — they're true members of the family. Highlighting senior pets, who are often overlooked in shelters, made this a natural and intentional fit."

One of the featured animals, 12-year-old cat Clooney, already got his fairytale ending after being featured on NBC10, the PSPCA shared Friday.

"After his TV debut, he came back to the shelter and was adopted!" the organization wrote on Facebook.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the pets is encouraged to visit the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters at 350 E. Erie Ave. or email adopions@pspca.org.