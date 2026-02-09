King of Prussia Mall display offers glimpse of Philadelphia Flower Show

The King of Prussia Mall is offering a sneak peak at the Philadelphia Flower Show before it opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center later this month.

A floral sculpture teasing this year's theme is on display on the second floor of the mall's luxury wing through Monday, Feb. 16.

The installation includes three wooden "pedestals" that are each 9 feet tall and arranged in a pyramid shape. Each pedestal is intertwined with flowers, mosses and greens. The triangular shape is meant to symbolize how gardening is passed down between generations, builds community and inspires creativity, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said.

"Rooted in strength, endurance, and natural beauty, they inspire awe and reflection, providing an early taste of the artistry and imagination that will unfold at the Flower Show," Seth Pearsoll, creative director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, said in a statement.

The sculpture's multigenerational aspects play into this year's theme: "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening." It's the final chapter in a three-year series exploring the past, present and future of planting in the United States.

The sculpture is a mini version of some of the Flower Show's displays. The show includes sculptures inspired by history, such as "The Forest Floor" — an entrance garden featuring a twisted root display made of moss, stone and wood. Other installations showcase how horticulturalists got their passion for plants, the history of gardening and how transportation routes carried plants across the world.

The Philadelphia Flower Show, now in its 197th year, runs from Feb. 28 to March 8.