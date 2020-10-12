Pet costume contest benefiting Morris Animal Refuge to take place at the Bourse

The Bourse in Old City and Morris Animal Refuge are throwing a pet costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 24, benefiting the animal shelter.



Tickets are $10 and include your pet's entry into the contest, a chance to strut down the red carpet and one fall-themed photo of your pet in their Halloween outfit. The event will take place on the patio from 1 to 3 p.m.



Those who are unable to attend but still want to participate can purchase a ticket and submit photos virtually through Instagram or Facebook.

Judges will pick winning pets for Best Overall, Best Philly Jawn and Best Team Costume, which can be two pets or owner and pet. Winners in each category will receive a prize and trophy.

The Bourse's Freebyrd Chicken will have a pop-up bar outside with a variety of beverages, including the Kickin' Iced Tea cocktail ($7), hard seltzers ($6), hard cider ($5) and Miller Lite ($4). Snacks for pets can be purchased from Piggyback Treats Co.

The event also will include a silent auction benefiting Morris Animal Refuge with treats for owners and pets, including a dog gift basket from the Bourse and a private Holiday Lights Tour from Founding Footsteps.

Saturday, Oct. 24

1-3 p.m. | $10 tickets

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106