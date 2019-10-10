More Culture:

October 10, 2019

Pet of the Week: Billie Jean

This 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat needs a loving home

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Billie Jean Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Billie Jean is in need of a loving home! She can be adopted at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Time to meet the new Pet of the Week! Billie Jean is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat and she needs a loving home.

Billie Jean is a recovering teen mom. At not even a year old, she found herself abandoned outside with a litter of kittens. 

Pet of the Week: Billie JeanCourtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue

Look at her beautiful green eyes! Take this loving cat home today. Billie Jean can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan intervened and Billie Jean and her four kittens were brought into foster care, where they thrived. 

Now Billie Jean is ready to find a forever home. She is incredibly sweet and talkative. She loves a good chin scratch and will reward you with a gentle head butt or loving gaze from her luminous green eyes. 

If you’re looking for a tender sweetheart, Billie Jean’s your girl! Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt her.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

