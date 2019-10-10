Time to meet the new Pet of the Week! Billie Jean is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair cat and she needs a loving home.

Billie Jean is a recovering teen mom. At not even a year old, she found herself abandoned outside with a litter of kittens.

Courtesy of/Street Tails Animal Rescue Look at her beautiful green eyes! Take this loving cat home today. Billie Jean can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Fortunately, a good Samaritan intervened and Billie Jean and her four kittens were brought into foster care, where they thrived.

Now Billie Jean is ready to find a forever home. She is incredibly sweet and talkative. She loves a good chin scratch and will reward you with a gentle head butt or loving gaze from her luminous green eyes.

If you’re looking for a tender sweetheart, Billie Jean’s your girl! Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to adopt her.

