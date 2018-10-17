Pete Davidson's break up with Ariana Grande results in cancellation of his show at Temple University

"Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson was slated to headline the "Comedy Night Live" at Temple University on Wednesday before he canceled on Tuesday, just days after reports confirmed Davidson and pop artist Ariana Grande had called off their engagement.

Davidson's rep apparently told the university he canceled due to "personal reasons" and has been replaced by "Pitch Perfect" actor Adam DeVine, TMZ reported.

The show, part of the school's homecoming celebration, will go on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Howard Gittis Student Center on main campus in North Philly.

Grande and Davidson sparked national attention this summer because they got together and then engaged all within a matter of weeks — so it's been a whirlwind and we just can't keep up.

Grande has also canceled some scheduled appearances, including touring for her new album "Sweetner" and performing on "SNL," which would be awkward.

Some awkwardness that can't be avoided by canceling concerts of comedy shows – Grande's album includes a track titled "Pete Davidson" with the lyrics "Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap/And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that ..."

The split is confusing for fans, because Grande was spotted at "SNL" tapings, the two just got a pet together, and Davidson did a sketch about Grande just a few episodes ago.



If you want to relive the glory days, here's when things were right in the world, and Davidson and Grande were still together.

But, alas, Ari has reportedly given the ring back and while they supposedly want to remain friends, their romantic relationship is over. It was fun while it lasted.

