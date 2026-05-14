PGA Golf in person, is it worth it?

Professional golf is becoming more and more prominent in the Philly area.

What was once a rare and occasional Tour stop in the western burbs, last year's Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club and this week's PGA Championship at Aronimink are putting Philly's rich stable of golf courses on the national map.

Add to that the tangential tournaments close to the area in the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic — a senior PGA event set to debut this fall in Bethlehem, Pa., and the ShopRite LPGA Classic, held annually in the summer near Atlantic City, N.J. — and Philadelphia is becoming a pro golf mecca.

With Cobb's Creek set to get a lot of attention once it's major overhaul is finished and potentially bringing with it a regular PGA Tour stop, Philly golf fans are having their cup runneth over with opportunities to see the best golfers in the world up close and personal.

But it's not like getting tickets to a Sixers game. Or tailgating for a Birds game outside the Linc. Going to a golf event is a little different.

Is it worth going? Is it a good sports spectating experience? After spending hours and hours at recent Philly PGA Tour events, we've got some pros and cons to help you decide the next time you've got a chance to see Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and other mega stars up close and personal.

The pros

Up close and personal

Really the coolest part of being at a PGA event is how close you can get. Standing greenside while Jordan Spieth drills a birdie putt, like he did Thursday on the par-five 15th hole. Or being in the gallery when John Rahm drops an Eagle from the fairway on the second hole.

Imagine being courtside to see Victor Wembanyana play for about 10 minutes, and then for LeBron James a few minutes later. It's really cool. You can hear some chatting between a player and his caddie, and really feel the energy when a crowd gets behind a player. It's different than a lot of other sports, having meaningful game action just feet from your folding lawn chair.

The strategy

If you're heading to an event you have some decisions to make. And it can be fun to map it all out. There are three real prevailing strategies you can go with:

Pick a spot, likely a seat in the grandstand, and chill all day watching all the groups pass through. Follow your favorite golfer, or the leaders, or the best threesome or twosome all day and see the entire golf course. The combo strategy: Pick a few spots during the day, watch players play through, and then get up and settle somewhere else.

Ever go to Disney or Universal Studios? It's sort of the same thing. Trying to anticipate crowds and make decisions to see some interesting parts of the golf course and the best golfers in the tournament can be a fun challenge. Only, you know, without the roller coasters.

Being outside and getting exercise

Nothing beats being outside in a gorgeous locale when it's 75 degrees and sunny out. Or being able to get exercise while you're simultaneously adding calories with a beer or ice cream sandwich in hand. It's some of the best things about going to a baseball game, combined with taking a hike in Wissahickon Park.

Of course, you have to be prepared, too. Sunscreen. Comfortable shoes. Plenty of hydration. But it's worth it.

The cons

The crowds

Even in the morning during Thursday's first round of the PGA Championship, the crowds were huge. With Rory McIlroy paired with John Rahm and Jordan Spieth, it is very hard to get a good view with those players commanding huge roaming galleries. Unless of course, you go ahead a few holes and wait for them.

It gets even tighter on Saturday and Sunday when the leaders play last. As with any other big public event, like a concert or festival, there can be lines for food, for bathrooms. Lines to get in, lines to catch your shuttle to get out. And traffic all over the place.

The elements

It could rain. You could get sunburnt. There is also a ton of walking. If you're not prepared to walk up steep inclines, or long distances even to get to and from your car, it might not be the event you want to attend.

If you arrive and decide you want to go set up at the par 3 fifth hole at Aronimink, for example, it's a hike out there. The reward may be a lack of other fans and a better view, but you're walking a mile plus back to the main hub around the first and 18th holes.

It's hard to get the full picture

If you're really into the tournament and trying to follow along, being there is not like being at home. You don't get to splice between players hitting key shots on different holes. You're stationary, often times looking at a scoreboard or your phone for information about what's going on around the golf course.

Seeing the entire dramatic finish — you're better off sitting at home. Nothing beats being there for the historic moment, with nothing between you but air. But when you're at the NLCS clincher in Citizens Bank Park, or see the Flyers win in overtime in Game 6 like they did last week in South Philly, you get the narrative and the whole story. It's not like that sitting and waiting at the 18th hole at a PGA event.

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