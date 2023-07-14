Philadelphia 76ers 2023-24 depth chart

The offseason has been a little slow, recently, as the Sixers try and figure out whether they will indeed be trading James Harden — or perhaps Tobias Harris — ahead of the season starting later this fall.

They have made a few minor moves this summer but for the most part, the roster is very similar to the one what fell in the second round to the Celtics. Will running it back be the best strategy for success?

Here's a look at the current Sixers' depth chart. If there are roster moves made in the coming weeks we'll be sure to keep it up to date. Currently, according to spotrac.com, Philadelphia has 13 players on its NBA roster being paid $2 million or more, with three more players on the ledger as two-way guys:

C PF SF SG PG Joel Embiid P.J. Tucker Tobias Harris James Harden Tyrese Maxey Paul Reed

Danuel House Jr.

Jaden Springer Patrick Beverley Mo Bamba Furkan Korkmaz Ricky Council IV De'Anthony Melton

Montrezl Harrell Terquavion Smith Azoulas Tubelis







There could be some changes after Summer League, so keep an eye out for the fringe roster moves.

After the 2023-24 season, the Sixers will have just two players under contract (Joel Embiid and now Paul Reed). Tyrese Maxey will be a restricted free agent, P.J. Tucker will have a player option and the rest of the roster will be free agents.

It will be interesting to see how much that upcoming cap space coup will effect their moves in 2023-24.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports