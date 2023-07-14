More Sports:

July 14, 2023

Philadelphia 76ers 2023-24 depth chart

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Three guard lineups could become more and more common for the Sixers.

The offseason has been a little slow, recently, as the Sixers try and figure out whether they will indeed be trading James Harden — or perhaps Tobias Harris — ahead of the season starting later this fall.

They have made a few minor moves this summer but for the most part, the roster is very similar to the one what fell in the second round to the Celtics. Will running it back be the best strategy for success?

Here's a look at the current Sixers' depth chart. If there are roster moves made in the coming weeks we'll be sure to keep it up to date. Currently, according to spotrac.com, Philadelphia has 13 players on its NBA roster being paid $2 million or more, with three more players on the ledger as two-way guys:

CPFSFSGPG
Joel EmbiidP.J. TuckerTobias HarrisJames HardenTyrese Maxey
Paul Reed
Danuel House Jr.
Jaden SpringerPatrick Beverley
Mo Bamba  Furkan KorkmazRicky Council IVDe'Anthony Melton
Montrezl Harrell  Terquavion Smith 
Azoulas Tubelis
    


There could be some changes after Summer League, so keep an eye out for the fringe roster moves.

After the 2023-24 season, the Sixers will have just two players under contract (Joel Embiid and now Paul Reed). Tyrese Maxey will be a restricted free agent, P.J. Tucker will have a player option and the rest of the roster will be free agents.

It will be interesting to see how much that upcoming cap space coup will effect their moves in 2023-24.

