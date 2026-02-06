Philly's aviation chief steps down ahead of busy tourism season

One of Philadelphia's top transportation leaders has stepped down as the city prepares for what is expected to be one of the busiest tourism seasons in recent memory.

Atif Saeed, CEO of the Philadelphia Department of Aviation and director of Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, will leave his post on Friday, Feb. 27 after a little more than three years on the job, Mayor Cherelle Parker said Thursday night. He is departing to serve as CEO of San Diego International Airport.

will step in as the CEO of San Diego International Airport while a national search gets underway to find his replacement.

Philadelphia will conduct a national search to replace Saeed. Tracy S. Borda, who has spent 30 years working at Philadelphia International Airport, will serve as interim CEO. She currently serves as the airport's chief financial officer.

Saeed became Philly's aviation head in December 2022, replacing Chellie Cameron, who had stepped down to become CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia.

In a statement, Parker thanked Saeed for his service and credited him with spearheading capital improvement projects at Philly International and expanding the airport's workforce.

In 2024, the former Division of Aviation was promoted to a formal city department, with Saeed serving on the mayor’s cabinet.

"Under his direction, our airports emerged stronger from the pandemic, advanced critical modernization efforts and positioned Philadelphia to welcome the world in 2026 and beyond," Parker said. "We are grateful for his contributions and wish him continued success in this next chapter."

Saeed's departure comes as the city prepares for a stacked lineup of summer events that are expected to bring more than 1 million visitors to Philadelphia. In addition to celebrations of the United States' 250th birthday, the Philly region also is hosting the FIFA World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship and several March Madness games.

including the FIFA World Cup, MLB All Star Game, the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the PGA Championship.

In a statement, Saeed said he is "confident" that Philadelphia's aviation hubs are prepared to welcome the influx of visitors.

"I will always look back at my time at PHL and PNE fondly," he said, referencing Philadelphia International and northeast Philadelphia airports.