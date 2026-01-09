Philly invests $11.5 million for graffiti removal, murals and landscaping ahead of 2026 events

Philadelphia is investing $11.5 million in beautification efforts to clean up the areas around some of its busiest streets and highway exits ahead of a slate of high-profile events this summer.

Crews will remove litter and graffiti, plant flower beds and install two murals along Interstate 76 and Interstate 676 interchanges in the coming months, Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Friday. In addition to funding from the city, there will be contributions from Pew Charitable Trust, Mural Arts, the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Areas that will receive upgrades include:

• 26th Street and Penrose Avenue

• South Street Bridge walls, medians and on/off-ramps

• 30th Street Station interchange walls, medians and on/off ramps

• I-676 and I-76 exits and on-ramps at 15th and 16th streets

• I-76 and I-95 exits and on-ramps at 2nd and 3rd streets and Callowhill and Vine streets

• I-676 and I-76 exits and on-ramps at 6th and 7th streets and Callowhill Street

• Wall for CSX and Amtrak at Spring Garden Street and I-76

The project includes two new murals. One will depict a tree of life at the interchange from I-676 to I-76 near 30th Street Station. The second will feature a number of Philadelphia symbols, including the Liberty Bell, Love Park sculpture and the top of City Hall, at a wall abutting I-76 at Spring Garden Street in West Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said it's currently planting 95,000 bulbs along the highways, and the beds will be updated throughout the year so the spaces will be in bloom for multiple seasons.

Provided Image/Mural Arts Philadelphia A rendering of a mural of Philly symbols that's planned for a wall along I-76 in West Philadelphia.

"This project is about elevating people's experience, perception and expectations of Philadelphia, whether they live here or whether they're visiting for the first time," PHS President Matt Rader said.

Over 1 million tourists are expected to visit Philadelphia this summer, when the city hosts World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. In total, the city and local partners have invested $120 million into 2026 events. The funds include investments in security, beautification and preparation for areas such as Lemon Hill, where the FIFA Fan Festival will be held.

Parker has taken a particular interest in neighborhood cleanups, including a 13-week program to remove trash and litter from every city street. Earlier this week, the city expanded a twice-weekly trash collection pickup program to North Philadelphia neighborhoods including Fishtown and Kensington. The initial program focused on Center City and South Philadelphia.