Annual Condom Fashion Show to show off designers' creativity while educating about sexual health

The event takes place at Asian Arts Initiative in North Chinatown on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. It is family-friendly and features an educational component, including a presentation about comprehensive sex education, resources for survivors of domestic, gender-based or intimate partner violence, free COVID and HIV self-testing kits and storytime for children addressing themes like boundaries, consent and bullying.

"Fashion is a great way to make a statement," Prevention Meets Fashion's social work intern Cheyenne Sadowski said. "It's a fun and unique way to get people's attention on destigmatizing conversations around safe sex and sex education in general."

According one study by the website Innerbody, Philly ranks highest in the nation in reported sexually transmitted disease rates, and the number of STD and STI cases, particularly syphilis, have sured nationally.Marginalized communities, particularly people of color, are most at risk, PMF executive director Nhakia Outland said.

"This year, we want to really uplift the message that our local city, state and federal officials must do something to help us fight for our communities," Outland said.

It is Prevention Meets Fashion's mission to provide comprehensive sex education to BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and non-binary communities using what it calls FACE: fashion, advocacy, community and education.

The Condom Fashion Show takes place during National Condom Month and Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, which Outland said is an opportune time to "come together as a community to discuss crucial issues impacting our community, such as the lack of sex education and the increase in gender-based violence."

Outland pointed to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended the abortion-rights protections under Roe v. Wade and the introduction of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in several states as reasons PMF's work is as important as ever.

"We can no longer just keep saying what we are going to do; we have to do it," Outland said.

The fashion show is free but guests must register online, and the organization suggests a $20 donation. Sponsors for the event include the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Youth Care Team, One Condoms, The Purple House Project PA, Philadelphia PFLAG and The Emerald Doula.

Saturday, Feb. 17

2-4 p.m. | free with registration ($20 suggested donation)

Asian Arts Initiative

1219 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

