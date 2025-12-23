Philly issues over 80 stop work orders to contractor it says created an 'alter ego' company to evade penalties

Philadelphia issued more than 80 stop work orders and revoked the license of a newly formed contracting company after finding its leaders set up the business to evade penalties, the city said Tuesday.

On Feb. 19, Expert Builders was notified by the Department of Licenses and Inspections that it was facing a three-month suspension for falsifying engineering reports. Eight days later, the company's leaders applied for a license under the name Elegance Group LLC. Work on Expert Builders' projects continued under the new Yardley-based company — with the same staff and leadership, L&I's website said.

On Thursday, the Board of Licenses and Inspection Review found the contractors engaged in illegal activity when establishing its "alter ego" company and unanimously voted to revoke its license.

Stop work orders were issued Saturday morning for the active projects, most of which are based in North Philadelphia, according to contracting platform BuildZoom.

Efforts to reach Elegance Group for comment were unsuccessful. Representatives with L&I did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Public safety is our top priority," Basil Merenda, commissioner of the L&I's inspections, safety and compliance unit, said in a statement Tuesday. "When contractors operate outside the law and risk the well-being of workers and residence, L&I ISC will act swiftly and decisively."

In August, Elegance Group was deemed responsible for the collapse of a wall in an 86-year-old woman's North Philly home while it was building a house next door. The damage was so severe the city ordered the woman's home to be demolished and issued 10 violations to the contractors who allegedly had unlicensed and suspended workers on site. The company continued receiving permit approvals from the city and racked up over 100 violations in the process, owing over $20,000 in fines to the city, NBC10 reported.

Property owners who may be impacted by the stop work orders can contact L&I's audits and investigations unit for guidance via email at AIU@phila.gov or by calling 215-686-2616.