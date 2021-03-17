More Health:

March 17, 2021

New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Independence LIVE

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
IBX COVID-19 vaccine site Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Philly residents who currently meet the city's eligibility guidelines to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are qualified to be inoculated at the Independence Blue Cross campus on Market Street.

Eligible Philadelphia residents can make appointments to get inoculated at a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City. 

Independence Blue Cross and vybe urgent care have opened a clinic at Independence LIVE, located at 1919 Market St. 

The city is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan. Among the eligible groups: Seniors ages 65 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions, first responders, transit workers, teachers and food service providers. 

Vaccine appointments at Independence LIVE are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible residents can make appointments online or by calling (215) 999-3715. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Independence and vybe also are reaching out to their members who meet the city's eligibility requirements. 

"We are proud to help the city's COVID-19 vaccine efforts by making Independence LIVE, our multipurpose customer and community center, available as a vaccination site," Independence CEO Gregory Deavens said. "We hope that the site helps make it possible for the city to inoculate more eligible people in an efficient and equitable way."

The new site's vaccine doses will be provided by the Department of Public Health. 

"In order to meet President Biden's challenge to vaccinate the majority of Philadelphians by the summer, we need to open as many vaccine clinics throughout Philadelphia as possible," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. 

As of Tuesday, the city has partially vaccinated 378,747 people and fully vaccinated 147,535. 

Philadelphia residents also can get vaccinated at the FEMA site located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Walk-ups are now available to residents who are in Phase 1A or 1B and live within 22 ZIP codes. 

Additional vaccine clinics are being held this week in South Philly and North Philly. Others will be held next week in Northeast Philly and Northwest Philly. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 Independence Blue Cross Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL trade rumors: Eagles reportedly a 'strong suitor' for Deshaun Watson
DeShaun-Watson-Eagles-Texans-trade-rumor_031721_USAT

Illness

Despite fears of a 'twindemic,' influenza cases remain remarkably low
Mask wearing and the flu

SEPTA

SEPTA closing Somerset Station temporarily to fix elevators, confront safety concerns
SEPTA Somerset Station

The Office

Jell-O makes 'The Office'-inspired gelatin mold for recreating show's famous stapler prank
the office stapler jell-o contest

Eagles

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks about relationship with Carson Wentz for first time since firing
021921CarsonWentzDougPederson

Family-Friendly

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center to reopen ahead of cherry blossom season
Shofuso reopening 2021

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved