New COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Independence LIVE

Eligible Philadelphia residents can make appointments to get inoculated at a new COVID-19 vaccination site in Center City.

Independence Blue Cross and vybe urgent care have opened a clinic at Independence LIVE, located at 1919 Market St.



The city is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan. Among the eligible groups: Seniors ages 65 and older, people with high-risk medical conditions, first responders, transit workers, teachers and food service providers.



Vaccine appointments at Independence LIVE are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible residents can make appointments online or by calling (215) 999-3715. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

Independence and vybe also are reaching out to their members who meet the city's eligibility requirements.

"We are proud to help the city's COVID-19 vaccine efforts by making Independence LIVE, our multipurpose customer and community center, available as a vaccination site," Independence CEO Gregory Deavens said. "We hope that the site helps make it possible for the city to inoculate more eligible people in an efficient and equitable way."

The new site's vaccine doses will be provided by the Department of Public Health.

"In order to meet President Biden's challenge to vaccinate the majority of Philadelphians by the summer, we need to open as many vaccine clinics throughout Philadelphia as possible," Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

As of Tuesday, the city has partially vaccinated 378,747 people and fully vaccinated 147,535.

Philadelphia residents also can get vaccinated at the FEMA site located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Walk-ups are now available to residents who are in Phase 1A or 1B and live within 22 ZIP codes.

Additional vaccine clinics are being held this week in South Philly and North Philly. Others will be held next week in Northeast Philly and Northwest Philly.