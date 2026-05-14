Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule

The 2026 NFL schedule is out, and as usual the Philadelphia Eagles are loaded up with a boatload of nationally televised games.

The Eagles will play six primetime games. Two are on Thursday (including one on Christmas Eve), two are on Monday Night Football, and two are on Sunday Night Football.

They will also play two additional exclusive timeslot games – an international game in London against the Jaguars, and a Saturday game against the Seahawks. The football watching world will see a whole lot of Eagles football this season.

The full slate of games, all EST:

• Week 1: Eagles vs. Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 13, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 2: Eagles at Titans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m.

• Week 3: Eagles at Bears, Monday, Sept. 28, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 4: Eagles vs. Rams, Sunday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m.

• Week 5: Eagles at Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 11, 9:30 a.m.

• Week 6: Eagles vs. Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

• Week 7: Eagles vs. Cowboys, Monday, Oct. 26, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 8: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:25 p.m.

• Week 9: Eagles vs. Giants, Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m.

• Week 10: BYE

• Week 11: Eagles vs. Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys, Thanksgiving 🦃, Thursday, Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m.

• Week 13: Eagles at Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m.

• Week 14: Eagles vs. Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

• Week 15: Eagles vs. Seahawks, Saturday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m.

• Week 16: Eagles vs. Texans, Christmas Eve 🎄, Thursday, Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m.

• Week 17: Eagles at 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 8:20 p.m.

• Week 18: Eagles at Giants, Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 9 or 10, time to be determined



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