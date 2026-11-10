More Sports:

November 10, 2026

Philadelphia Eagles 2029 draft picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111026HowieRoseman Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howie

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2029 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded iDL Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029.

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
From Jaguars 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick

Eagles 2027 picks here.

Eagles 2028 picks here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles future draft picks

Featured

Limited - Jefferson HEalth Cardiac Surgery

World-class heart surgery, close to home
Limited - WellKnown Moving

Hiring a Philadelphia mover? What to get in writing first

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Remains of 10-year-old girl from West Philly found in South Jersey

missing 10 year old found.jpg

Energy

Fixed rate energy plans available

iStock-1154944719 - Fixed Rate.png

Health News

A Pa. woman died of a rare condition during the New York City Marathon. Here's what causes rhabdomyolysis

NYC Marathon Death

Food & Drink

Eight Philly restaurants named to OpenTable's top 100 in America

OpenTable Top 100 2026

Holidays

Holiday events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey: Lights, markets, shows and more

Things to do for holiday collage

Flyers

Eventually, the Flyers have to start helping themselves

2026-11-04T025752Z_1914281339_MT1USATODAY30271485_RTRMADP_3_NHL-MINNESOTA-WILD-AT-PHILADELPHIA-FLYERS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved