Philadelphia Eagles 2029 draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles currently have eight picks in the 2029 NFL Draft. Here we'll track each of the trades that change the Eagles' picks. So far, there has been one.

• The Eagles traded iDL Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029.



Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 2 From Jaguars 3 Eagles' own pick 4 Eagles' own pick 5 Eagles' own pick 6 Eagles' own pick 7 Eagles' own pick

Eagles 2027 picks here.





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