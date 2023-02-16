More News:

February 16, 2023

Two Eagles fans from Delco charged with flipping car during Super Bowl pregame party

Both men, 21 and 23, turned themselves in on Wednesday. Police say there could be more arrests

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Eagles Fans Car Arrested Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Edward Pierce, 23, of Alden, and Nicholas Faraglia, 21, of Clifton Heights, have been charged with flipping a car during a rowdy Super Bowl block party near Temple's Campus before Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Police are searching for more people who were involved.

Two Delaware County men face charges for being part of the unruly crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans who flipped a car during a block party near Temple's campus before Super Bowl LVII, police said.

Edward Pierce, 23, of Aldan, and Nicholas Faraglia, 21, of Clifton Heights, turned themselves in to police with their attorneys on Wednesday. Authorities have been working to identify people involved using tips and viral videos from the block party. 

About 4:15 p.m. Sunday, rowdy partygoers were caught on camera tipping a silver Volvo before turning it upside down onto its roof along the 1700 block of Arlington Street, a few blocks west of Temple University's campus. Several people then stood on the sedan's exposed under carriage. The vehicle also was spray-painted and extensively damaged.

Clips of the car being flipped circulated widely on social media before Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Authorities are still searching for other people involved in the incident.

Temple University said students who are found to be involved in damaging the car could face discipline in addition to criminal charges.

Pierce and Alden each are charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, rioting, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Arlington Street residents organized a crowdfunding campaign for the owner of the damaged Volvo and have raised thousands of dollars to help him get his car repaired.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism North Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Clifton Heights Temple University Police Crime North Philly Eagles Aldan Super Bowl LVII Philadelphia Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW Van All Electric

IBEW Local 98 Business Manager Mark Lynch shares his vision for the future
Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Now - 2/18: Penn Live Arts presents 'Mecca is Burning'

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Wildwood boardwalk games were rigged with over-inflated basketballs, A.G. says
Wildwood Boardwalk Rigged Games

Sponsored

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

Adult Health

The best way to keep the mind sharp? Attain a college degree, study suggests
Education Cognitive Decline

Phillies

Phillies storylines to watch as pitchers and catchers report
Phillies-NLCS-Celebration-2022-MLB.jpg

Travel

Rittenhouse Hotel receives prestigious 5-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide
Rittenhouse Hotel Forbes

Entertainment

Listen to scores from your favorite Warner Bros. movies at candlelit performances at Bok Building
Candlelight Warner Bros

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved