Two Eagles fans from Delco charged with flipping car during Super Bowl pregame party

Two Delaware County men face charges for being part of the unruly crowd of Philadelphia Eagles fans who flipped a car during a block party near Temple's campus before Super Bowl LVII, police said.

Edward Pierce, 23, of Aldan, and Nicholas Faraglia, 21, of Clifton Heights, turned themselves in to police with their attorneys on Wednesday. Authorities have been working to identify people involved using tips and viral videos from the block party.

About 4:15 p.m. Sunday, rowdy partygoers were caught on camera tipping a silver Volvo before turning it upside down onto its roof along the 1700 block of Arlington Street, a few blocks west of Temple University's campus. Several people then stood on the sedan's exposed under carriage. The vehicle also was spray-painted and extensively damaged.

Clips of the car being flipped circulated widely on social media before Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Authorities are still searching for other people involved in the incident.

Temple University said students who are found to be involved in damaging the car could face discipline in addition to criminal charges.

Pierce and Alden each are charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, rioting, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Arlington Street residents organized a crowdfunding campaign for the owner of the damaged Volvo and have raised thousands of dollars to help him get his car repaired.