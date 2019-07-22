More News:

July 22, 2019

Philadelphia Energy Solutions files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Bankruptcy
Philadelphia Energy Solutions bankruptcy Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Energy Solutions filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, June 21, a month after an explosion caused a massive fire that permanently shut down the oldest and largest refinery on the East Coast.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions filed for bankruptcy a month after an explosion caused a massive fire that permanently shut down the oldest and largest refinery on the East Coast.

PES Holdings, LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, June 21, according to court documents filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is seeking $100 million in new funding to support existing operations and reorganize the refinery complex. 

This is the company's second bankruptcy in less than two years. PES filed voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District of Delaware on Jan. 21, 2018. PES assets are between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to court documents. 

The fire began on June 21 at 4 a.m. when a butane tank exploded, destroying an alkylation unit which uses hydrofluoric acid to process refined products. The explosion sent fireballs into the air, which were visible and audible from miles away. It took two days for firefighters to completely extinguish the fire at the refining complex. 

The company announced it was shutting down the refinery less than a week after the fire. Workers soon filed a lawsuit against the company after it was announced by email that the company would lay off 1,000 employees with only five days notice. The lawsuit cites that under the WARN act that a company of 100 or more workers must give 60 days notice when expecting "massive" job loss.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions' two adjacent refineries at Girard Point and Point Breeze refined 335,000 barrels of crude oil while operation, according to the company's website. The complex claimed to be the largest on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Bankruptcy Philadelphia Philadelphia Energy Solutions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Adult Health

I’m a CPAP dropout: Why many lose sleep over apnea treatment
CPAP Sleep Apnea 07212019

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Weather

Philadelphia heat wave is almost over — what to expect this week
Carroll - Heat, High temperatures, Hot, Summer

Movies

'Ghetto Cowboy' producers seek experienced horseback rider to co-star with Idris Elba
Idris Elba 'Ghetto Cowboy'

Food & Drink

The Bourse offering $3, $4 and $5 deals on Wednesday evenings
Bourse Bites is new happy hour taking place every Wednesday

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved