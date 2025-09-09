More Events:

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest brings free performances, ticket deals to Kimmel Center Sept. 13

More than 50 arts organizations will showcase music, dance and theater during the annual event, with flash sales on tickets for the 2025-26 season.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Carroll - Kimmel Center Stock Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts at Broad and Locust streets.

The Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest will bring more than 50 regional arts organizations together on Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The free, festival-style event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and invites the public to celebrate the city’s diverse arts scene with live performances, hands-on activities and special ticket promotions.

This year’s lineup includes more than 20 free performances across multiple stages. On the Commonwealth Plaza Stage, audiences can catch previews of Broadway’s “Kimberly Akimbo,” “The Sound of Music” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” along with sets by Opera Philadelphia, the Philly Pops, Esperanza Arts Center and a string quartet from the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The Perelman Theater Stage will highlight dance with performances from Philadelphia Ballet, BalletX, PHILADANCO!, Chocolate Ballerina Company and others. Guests also can tour Marian Anderson Hall and see the Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ during a special demonstration at 1 p.m.

Interactive elements are part of the festival, including an instrument petting zoo, bracelet-making stations and a chance to take photos with the DeLorean from “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which premieres in Philadelphia in November. Dozens of arts groups will staff tables throughout the Kimmel Center to share program information and recruit volunteers.

A flash sale will offer 50% off select tickets for more than 70 upcoming performances across the 2025-26 season. The deal is available only in person at the Kimmel Center during the event.

Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
300 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free admission

