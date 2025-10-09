More Culture:

October 09, 2025

Philadelphia Flower Show's 2026 theme will dig into country's gardening roots

The event, from Feb. 28 to March 8, will feature an installation on the evolution of planting in the U.S. and its influence worldwide.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2026 theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show will be 'Rooted: Origins of American Gardening,' the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said Thursday. Above, a floral sculptural exhibit from the 2025 event.

In honor of America's 250th anniversary celebrations next summer, the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show will take a look back at the country's botanical beginnings. 

The bouquets, arches, sculptures and floral art displays will all be centered around the theme "Rooted: Origins of American Gardening," the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Thursday. The event, which will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Feb. 28 to March 8, will explore personal stories, cultural traditions and other historic inspirations that shaped modern gardening. 

MORE: What to stream: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

Tickets for the Flower Show, now in its 197th year, are on sale now and start at $43 for a weekday pass for adults and go up to $100 for multi-day entrance. There are discounts for students, children and groups. 

An installation funded by a grant from a Pennsylvania commission for the semiquincentennial will feature four gardens on the evolution of planting in the United States and its influence worldwide.

The show will also include an entrance garden merging historic and modern designs, a speaker series and botanical crafts, in addition to the displays. 

“This year’s Flower Show feels especially personal because every plant or garden carries a story behind it," Seth Pearsoll, creative director of the Flower Show, said in a statement. "We all have memories tied to plants and 'Rooted: Origins of American Gardening' is about sharing those diverse experiences and the ways they connect us. It will be a show filled with memory, meaning, and incredible creativity." 

The look back concludes a three-year series of the show's themes exploring the past, present and future of gardening. The 2024 theme, United by Flowers, looked at contemporary horticultural communities. The 2025 theme, Gardens of Tomorrow, explored how the industry might change in the coming years and new technologies. 

Michaela Althouse
