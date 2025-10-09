What to stream: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' and 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

Despite the weirdly warm temperatures, it is, in fact, October — and that means the streamers are going all in on scary movies.

Choose between the horrors of Gen Z rich kids or '80s yuppies with "Bodies Bodies Bodies" or "American Psycho," both new to streaming platforms. There's also an acid vat waiting in the "House on Haunted Hill," the classic Vincent Price spooktacular. Scaredy cats can seek shelter through "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," a sweet mockumentary now on Max.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

A bunch of (mostly) privileged twentysomethings gather at a family mansion to party through a storm in this 2022 horror comedy. "Bodies Bodies Bodies" finds the friends playing the titular game, where a secretly chosen "killer" creeps around the house and eliminates other players. But the game gets a little too real when actual dead bodies start hitting the floor. Long-simmering tensions between the friends come to a head as accusations fly, many of them with buzzwords like "toxic," "gaslighting" and "Libra moon." Catch the chaos on Prime.

'House on Haunted Hill'

You don't need to be a hardened horror fan to watch "House on Haunted Hill," a kooky and only slightly spooky movie from 1959. The movie, now streaming on Max, starts with a classic premise: A weird rich guy invites a bunch of strangers to a party at his creepy manor. They each get paid if they make it through the night, but of course, many of them don't.

Vincent Price, known for his distinctive mustache and even more distinctive voice, plays the millionaire with typical impish energy. Also bringing the fun is director William Castle, who rigged '50s movie theaters with fake skeletons that dropped from the rafters during showings of "House on Haunted Hill." (The man loved a gimmick.) If you dig his vibe, check out his hagsploitation classic "Strait-Jacket" — starring Joan Crawford and an axe — next.

'American Psycho'

Whereas "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a send-up of Gen Z, "American Psycho" is an evisceration of '80s yuppies. Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is an investment banker with a strict morning routine and a carefully designed business card. Naturally, he's also a serial killer.

This anti-capitalist horror story has, unfortunately, only gotten more relevant amid the rise of hustle culture and the manosphere. Stream it on Peacock, and brace yourself for Bale's impressively soulless performance.

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

Not feeling the scares? This adorable mockumentary is the complete opposite of Patrick Bateman's whole deal. It follows Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the tiny YouTube star of the 2010s, on his search for his family. They are, like him, stop motion animated seashells, each with their own googly eye and pair of Polly Pocket shoes.

Marcel may be only an inch tall, but he's got a lot of big feelings and ingenious hacks for navigating his people-sized home. Watch his affecting journey on Max.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.