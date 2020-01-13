More Health:

January 13, 2020

Flyers tap Penn Medicine as their official health system

Penn doctors will provide on-ice medical care and orthopaedic services

By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
As the Flyers' official health system, Penn Medicine will provide on-ice medical services and orthopaedic care.

Penn Medicine is now the official health system of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, the health system and Comcast Spectacor announced on Monday. 

Penn Medicine will provide on-ice medical care, orthopaedic services and general health care as part of the new partnership. The health system also will be the preferred provider for the front office employees at Comcast Spectacor.

A Penn Medicine team of physicians headed by Dr. Gary Dorshimer, section chief of general internal medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital, and Dr. Brian Sennett, chief of sports medicine and vice chair of orthopaedic surgery, will provide game coverage for the Flyers.

"Not only will we provide the most advanced care for these players as needed on game nights, but they will also have access to the wide range of Penn Medicine providers off the ice," Sennett said. "We look forward to working with the team, and to keeping the players safe and healthy for many seasons to come."

Penn Medicine and Comcast Spectacor also will collaborate on a community program that will include annual events on cardiovascular health and cancer research and treatment.

Tracey Romero
