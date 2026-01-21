With a major snowstorm on the horizon, Philly opens warming centers

Philadelphia has opened warming centers at various Parks and Recreation buildings, library branches and other sites due to the frigid temperatures and the forecasted snowstorm.

The Office of Homeless Services issued an enhanced code declaration Tuesday night, prompting the opening of the warming centers. They are available in every council district and open to everyone. Water and snacks or meals are provided.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will dip to about 32 degrees Wednesday night before rebounding to 45 degrees Thursday, though there will be wind gusts of up to 25 mph. The temperature will fall to 26 degrees Thursday night, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph. On Friday and Saturday nights, the temperature will be in the low teens.

There is an 80% chance the Philadelphia area receives at least 6 inches of snow this weekend, the NWS predicts. Snow is expected to begin falling Saturday night and may continue until Monday.

An enhanced code blue is called during snow emergencies or when a code blue lasts at least three nights. Philadelphia declared a code blue Sunday afternoon due to the wintry mix and sub-freezing temperatures that hit the region. The enhanced code blue, activated at 9 p.m. Tuesday, is in place until further notice.

Several city departments are sending outreach teams to find people who are homeless. The outreach teams provide transportation to warming centers and shelters. They also offer access to medical care, substance use treatment and Stranded Traveler Assistance programs.

During a code blue, the city also adds shelter beds and allows people to stay inside emergency housing during the day.

This online map shows the locations and hours of the city's warming centers. Sites may change with the weather, so city officials recommend people double-check the map before traveling to a warming center.