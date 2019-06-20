More News:

June 20, 2019

Philly airport exhibit celebrates city's place in history of medicine

Travelers can check it out in Terminal A-East until June 2020

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Exhibits Airports
Philadelphia International Airport PHL MyReference/Wikipedia Commons

Philadelphia International Airport.

A new exhibit at Philadelphia International Airport recognizes the city's role as a global medical hub, highlighting how it has shaped the field of medicine throughout its history.

The exhibit, entitled "Philadelphia: A Global Medical Hub since the 1700s," is located in Terminal A-East and is accessible to ticketed passengers.

A collage consisting of 80 panels celebrates a range of medical "firsts" achieved in Philadelphia, from the establishment of the nation's first hospital to the first successful brain surgery and the discoveries of the rabies, rubella and hepatitis B vaccines.

Medical pioneers from colonial times to the present are also given a spotlight in the exhibit.

“All of us know about Philadelphia’s historical significance as our nation’s birthplace and the first U.S. capital,” said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. “This exhibit shares Philadelphia’s prominence as the seat of medical innovation dating to Colonial times and its status today as an epicenter for advancements in medicine.”

At an unveiling of the exhibit on Thursday, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney presented a mayoral citation to Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the renowned physician who developed the rubella vaccine and worked on numerous others.

The exhibit will remain at the airport until June 2020.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Exhibits Airports Philadelphia PHL Philadelphia International Airport

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Is Cameron Johnson the favorite for Sixers at No. 24?
061919-CameronJohnson-USAToday

Food and Drink

South Street Philly Bagels expands to fifth location, gets new name
0619_South Street Philly Bagels

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061819_usat

Odd News

IRS to Philly woman: You'll have to wait for refund because you're dead
IRS death controversy

Health News

Surgeons who mistreat co-workers put patients in danger, study finds
Surgeon stock photo

Food & Drink

Proceeds from Weckerly's veggie-based ice cream will go to public schools
Weckerly's Best Zest ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved