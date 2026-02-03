More News:

February 03, 2026

PPA resumes ticketing cars for parking infractions as Philly continues snow removal efforts

Enforcement had been suspended since the snowstorm hit late last month.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
The Philadelphia Parking Authority has resumed enforcing parking violations following the Jan. 25 snowstorm. As the city continues its snow removal efforts, drivers cannot park on South Broad Street until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has resumed ticketing cars for expired meters, exceeding hourly time limits, illegally stopping, blocking curb cuts and other infractions. 

Violators are again facing fines, and illegally parked cars are again being towed and impounded. 

The PPA had suspended enforcement of these violations in the aftermath of the Jan. 25 snowstorm, which dumped 9 inches of snow that blocked Philly's roads and parking spots. PPA workers only had been issuing tickets for safety issues, including blocking fire hydrants and parking along snow emergency routes.

Drivers in South Philadelphia must wait another day before parking on South Broad Street. Due to snow removal operations, parking is prohibited between Washington and Oregon avenues until 6 p.m. Until then, free parking is available at Citizens Bank park in Lot U. People driving on South Broad are advised to plan for extra travel time and to slow down as they drive by crews.

Hundred of trucks, front-end loaders and excavators have been deployed for snow removal efforts, also called lifting, since the snowstorm. Once an area is closed to traffic, crews excavate snow from narrow roads, collect it on larger roads and load it into dump trucks. The trucks then deliver it to snow storage sites. This work has been ongoing since the snowstorm hit, city officials said. 

Michaela Althouse
