Philadelphia police search for man linked to fatal shootings of 2 tow truck drivers

Philadelphia police are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that assists in locating a man who's allegedly linked to two separate fatal shootings involving tow truck drivers. Najee Williams, 27, faces multiple charges including murder, conspiracy and reckless endangerment of another person.

Williams was involved in a Dec. 22 shooting at 4200 Torresdale Ave. in East Frankford in which officers found a man inside a Ford F-450 towing vehicle with gunshot wounds to his neck and thigh, police said. David Garcia-Morales, 20, was transported to Temple University Hospital and died four days later.

Williams is also connected to a Jan. 11 shooting along the 2100 block of Knorr Street in the Oxford Circle neighborhood in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. Aaron Whitfield, 25, was found dead inside a tow truck with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body. A 21-year-old woman who was also shot in the incident was transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital and is in stable condition.

Williams is the owner of N.K.W Towing & Recovery LLC and was identified by police using surveillance footage, according to NBC10. Both men who were fatally shot worked for the Jenkintown-based 448 Towing and Recovery company, the Inquirer reported.

Investigators are also looking into whether Williams is also connected to another fatal shooting of a tow truck driver in November, NBC10 said.

“We believe there’s some kind of connection there,” Ernest Ransom, commanding officer of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit, told NBC10. “We’re not ready to go on the record to say this is part of that homicide, but we are working towards that direction.”

Police said Williams should be considered to be armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him. Anyone with information on Williams is urged to call the police department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.