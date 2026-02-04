Ex-Eagle Kevin Johnson's death may be linked to 3 other homicides

The death of former Eagles player Kevin Johnson may be connected to three other killings of unhoused people in Los Angeles County, investigators say.

Johnson, 55, was found dead at a homeless encampment on Jan. 21, having suffered blunt force head trauma and stab wounds. Police are investigating his death as a homicide. Johnson, a native of Los Angeles, spent three seasons in the NFL, including two as a defensive tackle with the Eagles in the mid-1990s.

Johnson was thought to be living at the encampment at the time of his death, with health issues having contributed to his situation, the Associated Press reported. The homicide initially was believed to have been a singular act, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department now says Johnson's death may be related to three other homicides that occurred near the 1300 block of East 120th Street in Willowbrook.

Investigators did not release details on the other deaths, but said they occurred "within a short time frame and in the same general location."

CBS News reported that one of the deaths occurred Jan. 26, less than a week after Johnson was found dead. In that case, investigators found a man in a riverbed near the encampment.

The other two homicides happened last year, 6ABC reported. Michelle Steele, 52, was fatally shot on Oct. 5, and Octavio Arias, 52, died of head and neck trauma on Dec. 4.

Homicide investigators are collaborating with several Los Angeles agencies, including mental health and homeless outreach workers. Anyone with information can call (323) 890-5500.

Johnson was picked in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He joined the Eagles in 1995, and played 23 games for the Birds during his two seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles released him in December 1996, and he played the 1997 NFL season with the Oakland Raiders before playing in the Arena Football League.