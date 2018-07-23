More Culture:

July 23, 2018

Nat'l Center for Arts Research ranks Philly 11th for Top 40 Most Vibrant Arts Communities

For the second year in a row, the city gets this great distinction

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
The Arts Rankings
Kimmel Center G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

Located on the Avenue of the Arts, the $265 million Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts is home to The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Philly Pops, Philadanco, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and American Theater Arts for Youth.

The National Center for Arts Research at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas released its Top 40 Most Vibrant Arts Communities in America for 2018 and Philadelphia was featured at number 11 for the second consecutive year. This is up from their #15 spot in 2016.

The NCAR lists several culturally significant venues, like The Mann and Kimmel centers. In addition to the plethora of organizations on the Avenue of the Arts and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, it also boasts of the arts training community of the Curtis Institute of Music as well as the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

NCAR breaks down its ranking into three major components – "Arts Providers," "Arts Dollars" and "Government Support."

Philadelphia ranked 43rd in "Arts Providers" – the number of people in the community, such as independent artists and arts and culture employees and organizations. The city ranked 10th in "Arts Dollars" – the revenue and support the arts community has received, and it even scored in the top two percent of cities on all "Arts Dollar" measures. The city also ranked 18th in "Government Support," or federal and state grants received by the arts community. 

"Arts and cultural organizations are inextricably linked to their communities," NCAR explains in a statement. 

"The National Center for Arts Research (NCAR) recognizes this and combines data from nonprofit arts and cultural organizations with data for the communities in which they reside. By linking the two, we can identify factors that affect the health and sustainability of arts organizations."

For a full list and more information on the ranking, check out the NCAR’s report for 2018 here.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more The Arts Rankings Philadelphia Pennsylvania Honors Colleges Research

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.