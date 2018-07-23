Nat'l Center for Arts Research ranks Philly 11th for Top 40 Most Vibrant Arts Communities

The National Center for Arts Research at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas released its Top 40 Most Vibrant Arts Communities in America for 2018 and Philadelphia was featured at number 11 for the second consecutive year. This is up from their #15 spot in 2016.

The NCAR lists several culturally significant venues, like The Mann and Kimmel centers. In addition to the plethora of organizations on the Avenue of the Arts and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, it also boasts of the arts training community of the Curtis Institute of Music as well as the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.



NCAR breaks down its ranking into three major components – "Arts Providers," "Arts Dollars" and "Government Support."



Philadelphia ranked 43rd in "Arts Providers" – the number of people in the community, such as independent artists and arts and culture employees and organizations. The city ranked 10th in "Arts Dollars" – the revenue and support the arts community has received, and it even scored in the top two percent of cities on all "Arts Dollar" measures. The city also ranked 18th in "Government Support," or federal and state grants received by the arts community.

"Arts and cultural organizations are inextricably linked to their communities," NCAR explains in a statement.

"The National Center for Arts Research (NCAR) recognizes this and combines data from nonprofit arts and cultural organizations with data for the communities in which they reside. By linking the two, we can identify factors that affect the health and sustainability of arts organizations."

For a full list and more information on the ranking, check out the NCAR’s report for 2018 here.



