Twitter reacts to Sixers' Ben Simmons sinking 22-foot jumper

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Boston Celtics 121-114 in an overtime loss on Christmas, providing more ammunition to critics who claim the team can't handle their rivals to the north, Toronto included.

There was a rare and beautiful bright spot that should serve as an encouraging sign to Sixers fans.

About half way through the fourth quarter, leading by two, Ben Simmons gathered a rebound off a Jimmy Butler miss. He paused for a beat and then tossed up a turnaround jumper from 22 feet. It went in the net.

Here's a better angle.

This is exactly what Sixers fans have been waiting to see — some willingness from Simmons to shoot the ball. Even if it had rimmed out, it would have been a welcome sign. Had the Sixers won the game, knowing this fan base, everyone would be boasting that Simmons' shot marks a turning point in a rivalry that's been titled in Boston's favor often because of how his shooting deficiency affects the game.