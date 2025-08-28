Philadelphia teachers union to vote on tentative new contract

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers will hold a ratification vote Thursday night on the tentative contract agreement its leadership reached with the School District of Philadelphia.

If the contract is approved, the union's 14,000 members will receive 3% annual raises and a $1,400 bonus in October, according to details PFT shared Tuesday night on social media. The deal was reached Sunday night, averting the possibility of a strike when the current contract expires Aug. 31.



The new terms also amend 3-5-7-9 policy that penalizes teachers for using their 10 allotted sick days. The current contract requires teachers to meet with their principal after using three sick days. Stricter consequences, including meetings with district officials and potential suspensions, are doled out as more sick days are used. The new deal would provide more leeway for teachers who use their sick time, with penalties based on their overall attendance record and other factors, the Inquirer reported.

The new contract also gives workers five weeks of paid parental leave; they previously did not receive any.

Beginning in September 2026, the threshold for teachers to reach the salary of a "senior career teacher" would be reduced. To qualify, teachers with 10 years of experience would need a master's degree and 30 credits rather than a master's degree and 60 credits.

Nurses also could receive up to $5,000 to get their school nurse certifications, and secretaries and paraprofessionals would be eligible for additional tiered raises. Teachers, school psychologists and nurses would each get $225 to use for materials.

Union members could take bereavement leave up to 30 calendar days after a death; currently, they can do so within 10 work days.

On Sunday, PFT President Arthur Steinberg said in a video announcement that the deal includes "many, many historic wins" for the union.

"This contract recognizes the hard work and dedication our members bring to the district and allows them to have peace of mind that they will be able to provide for their families while continuing to educate the children of the School District of Philadelphia," he said in a statement.

Superintendent Tony Watlington said the contract "both honors the hard work of our educators and maintains our record of strong financial stewardship."