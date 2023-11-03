Philly's veterans parade takes place Sunday; here's what you need to know

The ninth annual Veterans Parade, which takes place Sunday in Center City, features more than 4,000 participants from about 100 groups – including more than 50 veteran service organizations.

The parade begins at noon at Juniper and Market Streets, moves east on Market Street, and concludes at Fifth and Market Streets. There, the Veterans Festival lasts until 3:30 p.m. The event will have food trucks, live music and resources for veterans, including information on job recruitment, health care providers, educational opportunities and financial assistance.



The parade will be broadcast from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on 6ABC and 6ABC.com.

The events will cause several parking restrictions, road closures and public transportation detours starting Sunday morning. Here are the road closures that will be in effect Sunday:

• Market Street between Sixth and Third streets from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• JFK Boulevard between 20th and 15th streets starting at 8 a.m.

• Fifth Street from JFK Boulevard. to South Penn Square starting at 11:30 a.m.

• South Penn Square to Market Street starting at 11:30 a.m.

• Market Street from South Penn Square to Sixth Street starting at 11:30 a.m.

Vehicles parked on streets marked as temporary no parking zones will be relocated. People whose cars are moved can contact the police district where their cars originally were parked to learn where they were moved.

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125. Up-to-date route changes can be checked online.