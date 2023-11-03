More Culture:

November 03, 2023

Philly's veterans parade takes place Sunday; here's what you need to know

The event begins at City Hall and travels along Market Street to Old City. Several road closures and SEPTA bus detours will be in effect

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Veterans Day
Philly Veterans Parade ROBERT J. CASTALDI, SR./PHILA VETERANS PARADE-FLICKR

The annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade starts at noon Sunday. It travels from City Hall to Fifth and Market streets in Old City. Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place.

The ninth annual Veterans Parade, which takes place Sunday in Center City, features more than 4,000 participants from about 100 groups – including more than 50 veteran service organizations. 

The parade begins at noon at Juniper and Market Streets, moves east on Market Street, and concludes at Fifth and Market Streets. There, the Veterans Festival lasts until 3:30 p.m. The event will have food trucks, live music and resources for veterans, including information on job recruitment, health care providers, educational opportunities and financial assistance.

MORE: Weirdo Fest and a veterans parade: Your weekend guide to things to do

The parade will be broadcast from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on 6ABC and 6ABC.com.

The events will cause several parking restrictions, road closures and public transportation detours starting Sunday morning. Here are the road closures that will be in effect Sunday:

• Market Street between Sixth and Third streets from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• JFK Boulevard between 20th and 15th streets starting at 8 a.m.
• Fifth Street from JFK Boulevard. to South Penn Square starting at 11:30 a.m.
• South Penn Square to Market Street starting at 11:30 a.m.
• Market Street from South Penn Square to Sixth Street starting at 11:30 a.m.

Vehicles parked on streets marked as temporary no parking zones will be relocated. People whose cars are moved can contact the police district where their cars originally were parked to learn where they were moved. 

The following SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125. Up-to-date route changes can be checked online.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Veterans Day Philadelphia Parades Center City Veterans

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Education

Villanova University to take over Cabrini campus following academic year
cabrini villanova finalize agreement

Sponsored

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Men's Health

Using a cell phone often may impact one's sperm count, study finds
Cell Phones Sperm Count

Music

How to preorder 'A Philly Special Christmas Special,' the Eagles' second holiday album
Philly Special Christmas

Eagles

Mailbag: Predicting the Eagles' record during their upcoming difficult six-game stretch
110323JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

Family-Friendly

Franklin Institute's 'Wondrous Space' exhibit lets kids build their own rockets and astronaut suits
Space rover Franklin Institute

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved