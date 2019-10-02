More News:

October 02, 2019

Philly hits 90 degrees in October for first time in 78 years

Sure, it's always sunny in Philadelphia, but does it always have to be so dang hot?

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather History
Philly temperature record 2019 Adam Hermann/PhillyVoice

Leaves are falling and changing colors in Philly, but Wednesday's record-setting high temperature sure didn't feel like autumn.

On Wednesday, for one final time in 2019, hopefully, it was hot as hell in Philadelphia.

The temperature in Philly on Wednesday reached (and then eclipsed) 90 degrees for the first time in the month of October since 1941, according to the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS: Pa. legislators push 'fair pay to play' bill for college athletes

The NWS's temperature records, which date back to 1874, show temperatures in Philadelphia during the month of October have only ever reached 90 degrees seven times, including Wednesday:

The National Weather Service also reported that Wednesday's high was the hottest Oct. 2 in the history of recorded temperature in Philadelphia. The previous record, 87 degrees, occurred in 2002.

It's been a year of extreme, record-setting weather, at least locally. Back in mid-May, Cape May broke a 112-year-old record for its coldest May 13 of all-time, when the high temperature reached just 55 degrees.

Luckily, it seems the heat will be behind us after Wednesday: according to Accuweather's forecast, the next seven days won't top 73 degrees, with lows in the high 40s and low 50s.

Last month, thousands of young people in Philadelphia and millions around the world took to the streets in a global climate march, urging action from governments in the face of ongoing climate change.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this July was the warmest July, globally, in the past 140 years. Nine of the 10 warmest Julys ever have occurred in the last 14 years.

In October 2018, leading climate scientists warned that the planet had 12 years left to limit climate change's effect on global temperatures.

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting more sustainable practices. Wolf wants Pennsylvania to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather History Philadelphia National Weather Service Records Pennsylvania Climate Change

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved