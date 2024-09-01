More Culture:

September 01, 2024

Philadelphia Zoo to display 'Philly ABCs' in September to promote early literacy

The colorful installations, which feature phrases like 'Gregarious Gritty' and 'Heaping Hoagies,' are a campaign by the Free Library's Read by 4th initiative to help young kids practice the alphabet.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Provided Image/Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

Throughout September, the Philadelphia Zoo will display the 'Philly ABCs' in a series of colorful posters that feature the city's unique people, places and things. The campaign aims to promote early literacy by helping young visitors practice the alphabet.

September is National Literacy Month, and a Free Library of Philadelphia program is aiming to help kids learn the alphabet with new installations full of Philly flair at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Throughout the month of September, the zoo will display the "Philly ABCs" in a series of colorful posters that feature the city's unique people, places and things — like "Dazzling Drumlines," "Gregarious Gritty," "Heaping Hoagies" and "Wonderful Water Ice." 

MORE: South Jersey influencer hopes to be a 'voice' for hermit crabs by promoting proper pet care on TikTok

The posters will encourage kids to practice literacy learning and their alphabet skills, and also invite interaction through prompts like "I spy something that begins with the 'ssss' sound" or "Skip to the letters in your name."

The installation is part of an ongoing initiative by Read by 4th, a Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation program promoting early literacy in Philadelphia. More than 70% of Philly’s children aren’t reading at grade level by the time they enter 4th grade, according to Read by 4th, which aims to change that through its initiatives and outreach programs.

"Learning through play is at the core of the Philly ABCs," Simone Partridge, director of communications for Read by 4th, said in a release. "By tapping into our city’s unique culture, we’ve created an alphabet that’s not just about letters, but Philly pride. It’s a meaningful way for families to explore the alphabet, starting with words they already know and love."

The Philly ABCs campaign was launched last year. Along with the posters that have been placed in 15 Philly playgrounds this summer, the campaign also distributes free literacy play kits and offers online resources. 

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

