Phillies' Bryce Harper hits first two home runs in spring training game

March 21, 2019
Prize free agent acquisition Bryce Harper finally broke into form on Thursday, knocking two home runs out of the park in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harper's start to the preseason had been largely uneventful, outside the team dodging a bullet on a nasty fastball to the ankle last week.
On Thursday, during a blowout of the Blue Jays, Harper came alive. Here's a look at both of his blasts, in the first and sixth innings. The second literally sailed over some palm trees and left the park.
We interrupt your March Madness viewing to bring you:— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019
A BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/xI4kR3Vmq8
We're not sure this one has landed yet.— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019
BRYCE HARPER TWO HOMER GAME pic.twitter.com/XfWsqmY6GB
And for good measure, newcomer J.T. Realmuto also hit a homer in the 4th inning, to go along with home runs from Andrew McCutchen and Andrew Knapp
J.T. goes yard!— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019
We like how this looks one week before opening day. pic.twitter.com/5GV2MwV30m
Maybe Mike Trout's mega-deal with the Angels woke Harper up just in time for the start of the regular season next Friday.
Let's hope this is a sign of things to come for the next 13 years.