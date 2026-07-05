Five Phillies named to MLB All-Star Game, as Brandon Marsh gets first career nod

Interim manager Don Mattingly read it out to the Phillies' clubhouse before they opened up their road series against the Royals.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Cristopher Sánchez will be returning to the MLB All-Star Game, while Brandon Marsh and closer Jhoan Duran will be going to the Midsummer Classic for the first time.

That gives the Phillies five hometown stars who will be representing the club and city when Philadelphia finally hosts the long-awaited All-Star festivities next week at Citizens Bank Park.

A well-deserved moment for our All-Stars ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/6XKvqCOknB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 5, 2026

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.435 off southpaws for the year so far, which at times had him looking like the Phillies' best hitter.

Duran is also going to be an All-Star first-timer in his first full season in Philadelphia. Ensuring that the Phils had an established closer right from the start, Duran has posted a 1.52 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and 21 saves that rank second in the National League. Sánchez's second All-Star nomination comes with him well at the top of the NL Cy Young conversation, with the ace left-hander carrying a 10-3 record and a minuscule 2.00 ERA through the first half and after 117.0 innings pitched. He could be in line to start the All-Star Game for the NL, which would be the obvious crowd-pleasing call for the home CBP. Schwarber's fourth trip comes with him crushing an NL-leading 30 home runs, which has him on pace to challenge after Ryan Howard's single-season franchise record of 58 homers from 2006 for the second year in a row. This one was a no-brainer. Then comes Harper, who will be appearing in the All-Star Game for the ninth time. He's slashing .274/.374/.529 with 20 home runs, 16 doubles, two triples, and a club-leading 57 runs batted in. Harper notoriously had his "elite" status questioned during the offseason, but now he's been on a warpath to put that idea to bed. He's still got it. MLB All-Star festivities will begin later next week in Philly, culminating with the Home Run Derby next Monday night at Citizens Bank Park, and then the All-Star Game itself next Tuesday. SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

received his first-ever All-Star nod after jumping out to the most consistent first half of his career. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting a team-leading .310, with 15 home runs that are just one shy of his career-best 16 set in 2024, and he did it all in 84 games so far. The biggest difference for Marsh this season, though, is that he started hitting off left-handed pitchers to a much better degree, slashing